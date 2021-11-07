In the UK, street violence is of increasing concern. The Angel of the Knife is one of the most powerful proposals to try to eradicate it.

Dozens of people die in the UK every year for a knife attack. And countless robberies, assaults, intimidations and rapes occur, using a knife.

In 2014 the artist Alfie Bradley, a victim of one of these attacks, along with the forge British Ironworks Center, they started the project Knife Angel or Angel of the Knife.

The forge built 200 knife banks, a kind of metal mailboxes where British youths deposited their knives, as a symbol against violence.

Alfie Bradley took more than 3 years to build the statue, 8 meters high. The knives were disinfected, and he placed them on the angel’s metal skeleton, or on metal plates, to make the wings.

A very laborious process, because he had to place the knives one by one, and there were more than 100,000 knives.

80 families of victims of knife violence accepted engrave some of these knives with messages reminding their relatives, or asking for the end of the violence street and school.



Knife Angel construction was finally completed in 2018.

The statue raised a division of opinions, because it has a rather severe and intimidating face, and its body does not resemble an angel either. But little by little it was penetrating among the British.

Since 2018 has traveled all over the country as a symbol against violence. Schools come to see her to raise awareness among children and prevent them, when they grow up, carry a gun in their pockets when they go to school or go out on the streets.

This same week Knife Angel has been installed next to blackburn cathedral, where it will remain until November 29.