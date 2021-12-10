Ursula Corberó he is living the best time of his career. Its success is such that it has crossed borders and has reached the United States nothing more and nothing less than the ‘late night’ of the NBC “The Tonight Show”. A first big-time American television appearance (after Nicole Kidman).

In it, the actress has shown his sympathy, his high level of English (What pronunciation!) and his style. Because, let us highlight it, both the fringed dress and the red eyeliner makeup she wore for the occasion were a real fantasy.

During the interview, the Barcelona woman spoke about the success of “La casa de papel” and at one point has surprised everyone with a hilarious anecdote. And it is that when Jimmy Fallon has asked her about who has called her more attention to find out that she is a fan of hers, she has mentioned Madonna without hesitation.

The story was as follows, during a Los Angeles-Madrid trip, Úrsula had to make a stopover in London, the first thing she did when she got on the plane was go to the bathroom and when she returned to her place she found Madonna. She stayed in shockEspecially when Madonna looked into her eyes, she walked over to her and began tying her slippers on her seat as she greeted her. Ursula was not able to react to all this.

The singer said “Hello, I just wanted to tell you that I am a super fan of yours, I love ‘La casa de Papel’ and Tokyo is my favorite character”. Úrsula tried to say something to him, but couldn’t, the words wouldn’t come out. To which Madonna asked “Are you okay? Do you know who I am?” And Úrsula replied: “Of course I know who you are, you’re the fucking Madonna!”

It all ended with Madonna giving Úrsula her phone so she could write her number. Later Úrsula received a message from her that said “Honey, you have forgotten your passport on your site, the stewards have it.” So Úrsula was able to return to Madrid thanks to Madonna. Insuperable. Thank you Madonna for bringing her back to us!

Photos | @ursulolita