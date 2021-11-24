This company that came to the market with the intention of being a sustainable company so that we do not have to be changing phones every so often had the idea of ​​offering us many more actions than the rest and the truth is that it has fulfilled. With the new Android 10 beta for Fairphone 2 model , takes a new step since it was presented in 2015. But it is not the only one, since the Fairphone 3 and 3+ will also have their share with the update to Android 11 that follows the path marked.

A smartphone that arrived without making much noise, at least in Spain and that has ended up fulfilling its promise. We mean the signature Fairphone , which with model number 2 has shown that whoever wants can get it. So much so that it has even surpassed Apple terminals, thereby producing a world milestone.

It is true that Android 12 has already been presented and it is what many users want to receive, while Android 10 and Android 11 are being forgotten. Anyway, it is always a joy to know that your phone does not stay out of date and that it is still active with both security patches and news. A strategy that can please many and achieve, as Apple does, that our mobile does not need to be replaced at the first turn because it cannot enjoy the improvements in software.

Will we see it in other brands?

Currently, it seems unlikely that other brands offer this widespread support beyond being able to get so many years of news without opting for custom ROMs. Apple is the one who stays closest, as it is the case with the revolutionary manufacturer. For its part, Google promised with the arrival of the Pixel 6 up to 5 years of updates, differing in this case because they will be faster to offer them.

For this we must also have a hardware capable of supporting software, something that is easier than we can think, especially when talking about high ranges. The Fairphone 2 for example, has on board the Snapdragon 801 chip, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with a 5-inch IPS screen. It is more than likely that your mobile has better specifications, so it would be prepared to have more than the 2 basic updates. Although that takes a lot of work on the part of the developers.