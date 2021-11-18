We call them secret codes can be classified by two main categories: USSD and MMI. Although, we will see them depending on the function that they can fulfill. Of course, most of the time it will not be too useful for a user who does not have much knowledge on the subject. Instead, it will be of great use to those knowledgeable about terminals. However, it will always be a good option to satisfy our curiosity.

Of course, depending on the software layer of the terminal, we will have different keys that may or may not work. Therefore, it is time to see those codes that open all kinds of doors for us to completely review Android phones from top to bottom. In addition, we are going to be able to find, and even use, additional functionalities on our smartphone that until now we did not know.

In general, they are called ‘secrets’ because they are little known among the majority of users who have with an Android mobile. In addition, we must bear in mind that these keys are updated over time. And it is that each new version of the Google operating system usually introduces new combinations that, in turn, will give access to new functionalities.

The number of secret combinations on Android is quite large. Although, as a general rule, all of these begin with an asterisk and the well-known hashtag symbol ‘#’, in addition to ending in the same way, but with exceptions, as we will see later.

Which ones can I use?

These keys offer us a gateway to additional functions or information about the phone. Typically, these combinations have a similar structure, which is usually the following: asterisk / hash and then some numbers. You just have to enter them in the phone app and then the hidden function or feature will be accessed.

And, as we said before, you have to bear in mind that not all codes always work. Basically because some run on certain brands, while others are universal. Therefore, when entering a code on your mobile you should know that it will not always work for you.

First we find the USSD, We are facing some codes that are used to know the communication that exists between our mobile phone and its network operator. Of course, in order for them to work we must be clear that we will have to be connected to a network operator to use them. So if we don’t have an active SIM, they won’t work for us at any time.

As for the MMI codes, these are part of something known as the interface scheme. In addition, they are usually more specific to a specific phone brand or model. MMI codes They allow us to access various things that will be of great interest to many users, from the IMEI number and SAR values ​​to different hidden menus that are generally used by developers and smartphone repair services to test on the device itself.

The secret keys

For our terminal there are different menus hidden in plain sight that we will be able to reveal. Although there are two ways to make it possible. One of them will be resorting to a third-party application that allows us this information. However, we opted to make use of the hidden codes that Android puts at our disposal. Of course, if they are not compatible, they will disappear. So nothing will happen to the system. In addition, to use these keys we will only have to write them in the Telephone application itself.

To do test

This is one of the first categories that we find in Android. These secret codes from the list allow us perform different tests or test to our smartphone without the need to download any type of third-party application. In addition, we can carry out these tests both to the hardware and to the software in general of the phone, even of some of its parts in particular. So they will always be a good option if we think something is wrong with our phone. The ones that we can use in this case are the following:

* # * # 197328640 # * # * : by entering this code we will enter a mode in which we can perform different tests on the phone.

: by entering this code we will enter a mode in which we can perform different tests on the phone. * # * # 232339 # * # * : we will be able to perform an analysis of the Wi-Fi connection.

: we will be able to perform an analysis of the Wi-Fi connection. * # * # 0842 # * # * : we will perform both a vibration test and a screen brightness test.

: we will perform both a vibration test and a screen brightness test. * # * # 2664 # * # * : it will help us to carry out a test of the mobile touch screen.

: it will help us to carry out a test of the mobile touch screen. * # * # 232331 # * # * : it will simply do a quick test of the Bluetooth connection.

: it will simply do a quick test of the Bluetooth connection. * # * # 1472365 # * # *: entering this code will do a quick test of the GPS to see if it works correctly.

*: entering this code will do a quick test of the GPS to see if it works correctly. * # * # 1575 # * # * : a detailed analysis of the phone’s GPS hardware is made.

: a detailed analysis of the phone’s GPS hardware is made. * # 0228 # : Check the battery status.

: Check the battery status. * # * # 0 * # * # * : Performs a test for the LCD screens of the phones.

: Performs a test for the LCD screens of the phones. * # * # 0289 # * # * – Test the mobile device’s audio.

– Test the mobile device’s audio. * # * # 0588 # * # *– Proximity sensor test will be done.

Of information

Other keys that we find in Android will be those hidden codes that allow us to have information about the smartphone itself. In this case, we find the following options:

* # 06 # : it will show us the IMEI of our mobile.

: it will show us the IMEI of our mobile. * # * # 4636 # * # * : it will take us to a menu where we will see the usage statistics, phone and Wi-Fi information, as well as the NFC settings, if the phone has one.

: it will take us to a menu where we will see the usage statistics, phone and Wi-Fi information, as well as the NFC settings, if the phone has one. * # * # 34971539 # * # * : it will show us information about the phone’s camera.

: it will show us information about the phone’s camera. * # * # 1111 # * # * : it will give us information about the firmware of the mobile device.

: it will give us information about the firmware of the mobile device. * # * # 44336 # * # *: we will see the build number of the operating system and the update data.

*: we will see the build number of the operating system and the update data. * # * # 1234 # * # * : we can see the PDA version of the software.

: we can see the PDA version of the software. * # 12580 * 369 # : we will enter a menu in which there will be information about the phone’s software and hardware.

: we will enter a menu in which there will be information about the phone’s software and hardware. * # 7465625 # : you will have access to information about the lock status of your mobile’s SIM card.

: you will have access to information about the lock status of your mobile’s SIM card. * # * # 232338 # * # * : will show the MAC address of the Wi-Fi connection.

: will show the MAC address of the Wi-Fi connection. * # * # 3264 # * # * : we can see information about the RAM memory of the smartphone.

: we can see information about the RAM memory of the smartphone. * # * # 232337 # * #: it will show us the address of the Bluetooth connection.

For developers

On mobile devices with Google’s operating system we will not only find the famous development options Within the phone settings, which offer us an important range of opportunities, we also have a series of options added thanks to these keys. Therefore, we bring you two functionalities that will be very useful.

* # 9900 # : we will enter Dump Mode, this makes it easier for us to use the smartphone when there is little storage on the phone.

: we will enter Dump Mode, this makes it easier for us to use the smartphone when there is little storage on the phone. ## 778 (+ call button): it will open the EPST menu of the phone.

For configuration

Finally, there are also configuration options that can be accessed through these Android secret combinations. Although there is not a great variety as in other previous cases, since we only find three options available. But even so, they can be useful in different circumstances. Therefore, these are the ones that we will have available: