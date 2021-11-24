The Dacia 1300 is a very important model in the history of the Romanian manufacturer. Designated as the ancestor of the Dacia Logan, this classic car has been reinterpreted by a designer with the aim of adapting its design to current times. The result? A Dacia that combines past and future.

Dacia It was founded in 1966. Despite not being in the club of centenary brands, the leading role that the Romanian firm plays today in the European car market is indisputable. At this time, it can boast of having several of the best-selling cars in its portfolio. The Dacia Sandero is a clear example of the true bestsellers that the company has. However, it is not possible to understand the “current Dacia” without knowing its origins.

Despite being Founded in 1966, it was not until three years later that it introduced its first model, the Dacia 1300.. A vehicle that emanated directly from the Renault 12. It was produced in Romania and was the true launch of the brand we know today. In addition, it is clear that, at that time, the relationship with the Renault Group was a reality.

The ancestor of the Dacia Logan has been reinterpreted. This is what a modern Dacia 1300 would look like

Dacia 1300, the ancestor of the Logan is reinterpreted



The fireproof Dacia 1300 underwent numerous updates, evolutions and variants, until the arrival of the model that changed everything, the Dacia Logan. A fact that occurred in 2004. That is why, today, and although they are not technically related, the Dacia 1300 is described as the ancestor of the Logan.

An independent designer has decided rescue the Dacia 1300 from oblivion to reinterpret it and adapt it to the new times. Theodor Ioan Tanase is responsible for the recreations that accompany this article. The classic Dacia model looks modern and conveys the feeling of being endowed with advanced technological equipment. The result is obvious to the eye.

Baptized by Ioan Tanase as Dacia 1300 Rebirth, the original silhouette was taken as a starting point. However, it has numerous modifications. The front takes a clear inspiration from the Dacia Bigster Concept while the taillights are based on the new Dacia design language. LED technology is essential to transmit a more modern air. Not to mention the appearance of the tires.

Reinterpreting a classic. The Dacia 1300 is modernized and adapted to the new times

Another feature that we should not overlook is the absence of conventional rear view mirrors. Instead, the designer opts for a camera system, which improves aerodynamics. And what is equally revealing. The large central exhaust outlet shows that this is a vehicle with an internal combustion engine.