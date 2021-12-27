The analyst who guessed LUNA's 20% rise points to 4 gaming cryptocurrencies that cost less than $ 10 and could rise up to 1,000% in 2022

Cryptocurrency market investors who believed the prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) would hit $ 100,000 by the end of the year, now have to come to terms with the reality that there will be no year-end rally, even with the recent rally in the Market leading cryptocurrency up to $ 50,000.

Thus, after staying above $ 69,000 in November, the price of Bitcoin has fallen sharply and is now struggling to stay above the 50,000 mark, dragging the rest of the cryptocurrency market.

However, for the analyst Mike ermolaev, head of public relations for ChangeNOW, which in November peaked at 20% on Terra (LUNA), in the case of BTC, the Fear & Greed index of the cryptocurrency market has fallen to 27, indicating fear.

“Although it is a sign of concern for investors, it could be a great opportunity for buyers,” he said.

According to him, the current BTC price pattern resembles that of the consolidation phase witnessed from May to July 2021.

“The weakness will probably last until the beginning of January or the end of February 2022, and then we could see a rally of BTC that takes it to new highs, with a cascading effect on the rest of the major cryptocurrencies,” he highlights.

The metaverse and “play-to-earn” games steal the limelight

While BTC is going through a consolidation phase, the analyst points out that tokens linked to metaverse platforms and that use a play-to-earn mechanism are stealing the scene in the crypto-asset market and are expected to be the great sensation by 2022. printing gains greater than 1,000%.

He points out that the GameFi industry already has a turnover of $ 64 billion and that this rally is expected to continue its rapid growth in 2022, even amid the bad environment in the cryptocurrency market.

“As of now, most of the existing wallets – 1.23 million – are connected to blockchain games,” he highlights.

Ermolaev notes that the “play-to-earn” gaming segment has been fueled by the metaverse narrative, which allows players to earn cryptocurrencies for their gaming activities, which can be used to purchase in-game assets or exchange for other cryptocurrencies or fiat in exchanges.

The analyst highlights that GameFI games can be classified into two types: net mining games and fully mining-based games.

“In liquid mining games, users must buy tokens or NFTs before starting the game, while in the second type of games, players can start immediately and receive crypto assets or equipment in NFTs of the games that can be sold for make a profit, “he says.

In addition, according to ErmolaevFor a GameFi project to be successful, it is essential that the number of active wallets continue to grow, as well as the volume of transactions and the value of the game.

Thus, the analyst points out the games that continue to grow in their number of users and, therefore, their native chips should also gain more momentum in 2022.

Splinterlands (SPS)

The expert notes that Splinterlands is one of the most popular games on the crypto market, with 310,208 unique wallet addresses interacting with their smart contracts in the past 30 days and a total asset value of $ 286,787.

It is a collectible card game, in which the cards act as non-financial tokens and their design is reminiscent of Pokémon cards and World of Warcraft characters. Throughout the game, a mystical world is revealed through many narratives.

This game is built on the Steem blockchain and offers high speed transactions. Although Splinterlands is based on the HIVE blockchain, Splinterlands tokenized assets can be transferred to the WAX ​​blockchain via the Splinterlands WAX bridge.

“The game’s native token SPS costs $ 0.227192 and is not skyrocketing due to general market sentiment, which is weak, but the popularity of the project could lead to strong gains next year,” he says.

DeFi Kingdoms (JEWEL)

Second on the analysts’ list is DeFi Kingdoms, a versatile game with a decentralized exchange (DEX), a liquidity pool, and a market for rare utility NFTs, all done in fantasy-inducing pixel art. nostalgia.

The number of unique wallet addresses that have interacted with DeFi Kingdom smart contracts in the past 30 days has reached 267,598, a colossal 451% increase from the previous month.

“Its JEWEL token was trading at $ 14.17, up 78.7% in the last 7 days and registering a month-on-month increase of almost 75%,” he says.

MOBOX: NFT Farmer (MBOX)

MBOX combines the productivity and farming of NFTs to create a free-to-play model for a play-to-earn game. The game had 205,169 unique wallet addresses in the last 30 days, an increase of 42% from the previous month and a balance of $ 152,889,097.03.

“Currently the MBOX token is trading close to $ 6.28, which represents an increase of 19% in the last 24 hours and 5% in the last 30 days,” he says.

X World Games (XWG)

X World Games is a thematic games DApp on the BSC network that has an NFT market. In addition to improving playability and earning mechanisms, players can purchase NFT assets that should benefit them with long-term income generated by the volume of play.

The analyst highlights that its user base has increased by 141% in the last 30 months, reaching 174,918, and the total value of assets in DApp’s smart contracts has reached 3,138,283.73 dollars.

“The project’s XWG token was trading at $ 0.1025 at the time of writing, up 1.8% in the last 24 hours and all indications are that it will reach a new short-term high,” he concludes.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and commercial movement involves risks, you must carry out your own research when making a decision.