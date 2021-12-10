Having an electric saw is comparable to carrying a weapon in times of war. Justice punishes with up to 15 years in prison those caught cutting down or sponsoring this activity. “The deforestation issue is being classified as a mafia,” adds Pachón.

Since 2019 the authorities have arrested 96 people in Operation Artemisa against deforestation. Destruction has cost more than 925,000 hectares of forest since 2016, an area similar to the size of Cyprus.

The Amazon is the most deforested region in Colombia. 63.7% of forest destruction is concentrated in this part of the sensitive South American ecosystem shared by nine countries.

“Children of coca”

It is the weekend and the peasants of a hamlet gather around dancing, pool tables and cockfighting, an activity that in times of coca boom moved millionaire bets.

A Mexican corrido rumbles through the night. “They call me the son of coca,” the young and old hum. Drug crops, they say, are still the only profitable thing for them in these lands.

The stories of those who have returned to collect or “scrape coca” circulate, this time for dissident guerrillas who marginalized themselves from the peace pact.

“Gentil Duarte”, the main dissident, commands some 2,700 men operating in this area, according to independent investigations.

Colombian authorities announce the seizure of 10 tons of cocaine from the ELN

The man with the covered face ends his day hopeful with soon reaping the profits from collecting the leaf. “We are cutting down the jungle (…) to plant coca because that is the only thing that gives us a livelihood, due to the lack of guarantees from the government,” he says.

Some who have done it again receive the equivalent of $ 1,700 every 30 or 40 days, in a country with a minimum wage of $ 248.

In Guaviare there are 3,227 hectares of drug crops, according to the UN (more than 124,000 in the entire country). And Colombia continues to be the world’s largest producer of white powder.