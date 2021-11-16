Amazon Prime Video is now available as an application on computers with macOS, Amazon have finally decided to launch the application and users are happy to be able to download their favorite series and movies.

Apple computer users often have the best applications, or at least better treatment from developers. In the case of the Amazon Prime Video application, this has not happened. The online trading platform has taken a long time to launch its application, but it has finally done so.

And, is that, from today, the owners of any MacBook computer will be able to download the Amazon Prime Video application from the App Store. Of course, it is not that those from Amazon have been lazy or that they have not wanted to program at a much faster rate, rather, they have arrived as they had to arrive: with everything.

The macOS application to view content owned or purchased by Amazon integrates what is necessary to offer a complete experience. The main thing is that they have native image-in-image support, so you can watch series or movies doing other types of tasks such as browsing or writing.

The Amazon Prime Video application for macOS also comes with AirPlay compatibility, so content can be sent to different Apple devices or other compatible devices such as televisions almost instantly and with a single click. Of course, it also has the exclusive functions of Amazon Prime Video.



By having the application officially, now users who have a subscription to Amazon Prime will be able to use the app to download the episodes of the series or entire movies to enjoy them on public transport or on long-distance trips.

And, is that, this was one of the characteristics that users demanded the most from Amazon. We will have to wait to see if the application It presents problems with the new screen format of the MacBook that Apple presented a few weeks ago at an event in which we discovered that the notch reached the apple laptops.