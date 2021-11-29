Send a surprise in the shape of emojis!

As the most popular mobile phone in the world, it is normal for the iPhone to generate a community of users willing to share the best tricks when it comes to getting the most out of the device. Many of them also seem to have found in social networks, the ideal medium to do them. Thus, one of these users has shared an interesting trick that allows you to fill the screen with emojis and send them as a message.

It’s not just former Apple employees who take advantage of TikTok to share iPhone tricks. The user with the profile @ sash789 has shared this little known iPhone trick that allows unblock a hidden page that sends messages with an emoji effect on the screen. You can even choose several emojis in a single message.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: analysis and honest opinion

How to fill the screen with emojis in a message?

The fun option is available for users with the latest version of iOS available. To check that this is your iPhone, go to Settings> General> Software update.

You will be able to update to the latest iOS update if you haven’t already.

Enter iMessage by opening the application Apple Messages .

. Open a chat with someone and write an emoji in the text space .

. Press and press and hold the Send icon .

. Tap the Screen at the top and then choose Submit.

and then choose Submit. Select option “Screen” and wait to see the result.

After having done the test I have verified that the effect looks incredible with a maximum of three emojis per message. Although you can try more I leave you as a warning.

via GIPHY

Here are the wallpapers of the two new Apple Store

Related topics: iPhone

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe