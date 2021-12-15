Today it is much easier to lead a healthy life and exercise thanks to new technologies. Sports watches are a clear example since they monitor our duration at every moment.

The model Amazfit GTR 42 It is a perfect complement to our daily routines and features a 1.65-inch touch screen with Corning Gorilla glass, anti-fingerprint coating. and silicone straps available in various colors.





Amazfit GTR 42 Smart Watch with heart rate and Activity Tracking, 42 mm, Long battery life White

Now you can find this device in Amazon for 70.90 euros (before 139.99 euros). It includes features such as sleep monitor, water resistance, accelerometer, Bluetooth, electronic compass, call notifications, GPS, gyroscope, fitness tracker, blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring.

Works with one operating system Android so it is compatible with similar mobile phones and also has a range of up to 12 days.

Is unisex and it is designed so that it is not thick and can be used both in sports moments and in day to day.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Images | Amazon, Amazfit

