The supermarket brand has just put on offer this sports bracelet that helps us to better know our state of health. The offer is only temporary, so you will have to hurry if you want to get it.

We are used to looking for bargains and LIDL supermarkets always bring us a product at a good price that invites us to buy it. In this case it has been a Amazfit brand sports bracelet.

This wearable, called Amazfit Band 5, has integrated Alexa. We can ask questions, get translations, set alarms and timers. You also have the ability to create shopping lists, check the weather, and even control smart home devices.

In the field of health is where we will find some of its best functions. With Amazfit Band 5 blood oxygen saturation can be measured, but it also does an accurate optical heart rate monitoring.

We will be able to know how many steps we have taken and where, since it tracks the places we have passed. If you are interested in losing weight, your calorie burned counter can help you. But it is not only useful on walks, it can also monitor our sleep.

Unlike other sports wristbands, the Amazfit Band 5 does not need a daily recharge. Your battery can last up to two weeks without charging. You can take it on vacation without thinking about the charger.

Its usual price is 29.99 euros, but now LIDL has put it at 18.99 euros. This reduction can turn the purchase doubt into a certainty. It is a very complete smart bracelet and this price is very tempting.

If you wanted to have a sports bracelet to when you go for a run, this opportunity is great.

