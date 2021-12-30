12/30/2021 On at 08:08 CET

Mercedes Gallego, M. Alarcón

Agents from the Elche National Police station detained this morning at thea partner of the woman whose body was located with a shot to the head in a city apartment on Christmas Day.

The 21-year-old man has been arrested on Avenida Ausiàs March de Elche, in the Carrús neighborhood, where his ex-partner lived and an 18-month-old daughter they had in common. Neither of them were there at the time.

The young man was armed and barricaded and in the arrest there has been an exchange of shots, in addition to negotiations, no injuries have been registered.

The arrested person had been missing since the body of Yolanda, a 25-year-old girl of Paraguayan nationality who had been barely a year living in Elche with part of her family. She had two children, a 9-year-old here and a 3-year-old girl in her country.

The young nor lived with his alleged murderer, with whom he had a sporadic relationship.

There were no complaints of gender violence although the detainee had a record of other crimes.