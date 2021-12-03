The Alfa Romeo Stelvio 6C Villa d’Este arrives in Spain. A special series that leaves Italy to reach our country and crown the range with a more exclusive touch. The Italian SUV is presented with a special image that provides an extra dose of elegance rather than sportiness, available with a powerful diesel and all-wheel drive.

The special edition of Alfa Romeo Stelvio 6C Villa d’Este has left Italy, also arriving in Spain, where the Italian D-segment SUV is presented with a series of special details that reinforce its appeal, while also crowning the offer by becoming the most luxurious, with permission from the exclusive Quadrifoglio.

A few months after the Alfa Romeo Stelvio presents a package of novelties and life cycle improvements, this new proposal will give a serious boost to the sales of the Italian, which stands out for a more elegant and sophisticated image on the outside and inside. Outside, the model is offered with a new metallic paint called “Etna Red” that comes like a glove, covering the entire body of the body including the rear-view mirrors, and only interrupted by the black finish of the honeycomb mesh of the bumper grills.

The interior of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio 6C Villa d’Este features exclusive details

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio 6C Villa d’Este is a unique top of the range

The exterior also features majestic 21 inch alloy wheels, in the traditional five-flower design, finished in two colors and mounted on 255/40 Pirelli P Zero tires on all four axles, so the view from the rear is sporty to say the least.

Inside, the Stelvio 6C Villa d’Este is presented with the dashboard covered in two-tone leather, a light beige on the bottom and black with white double stitching on the top. In addition, a decorative motif embroidered in red thread appears on the upper cover, reproducing the silhouette of the historic 6C 2500 SS Villa d’Este to whom the special edition pays tribute, along with an engraving of his name. The beige leather-trimmed seats also feature the Italian brand’s emblem engraved on the headrests, adding an extra cachet.

The new top of the range is offered only with a mechanical version, the 2.2-liter diesel with all-wheel drive to all four wheels and with 8-speed automatic transmission. An option that develops a maximum power of 210 hp, with full standard equipment based on the “Ti” sport level.

Price Alfa Romeo STELVIO 6C Villa d’Este



Version PVP 2.2 Diesel Q4 € 67,275

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions