Alfa Romeo will not become a brand made up exclusively of SUV-type vehicles. It will continue betting on other formats. The Alfa Romeo Giulia will have continuity in the Italian firm. However, the very interesting sedan will be transformed into an electric car.

The future you face Alfa Romeo it is marked and starred by electrification. In just a few years the Italian company will become an electric car brand. An electrification process at the highest level that will begin just around the corner and will be aimed at the main markets. That is, Europe, North America, and China.

This ambitious roadmap has raised many questions regarding the models that currently make up the range. However, and thanks to recent statements made by Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, we can clear up some of the existing doubts and, above all, those related to the sedan offered by the brand, the Alfa Romeo Giulia.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia will not disappear from the market. However, it will succumb to electrification

Alfa Romeo will not be a 100% SUV brand



In recent months there had been speculation with the possibility of Alfa Romeo betting everything on SUV-type vehicles. A possibility that has been ruled out according to the comments made by Imparato to a British specialized medium. The Giulia will have continuity

And, therefore, this will prevent the Italian firm from completely succumbing to the “SUV fever” that Europe is experiencing.

It is unquestionable that SUVs will carry all the weight and become the pillars on which Alfa Romeo will be built for years to come, but it is great news that the manufacturer continues to offer other formulas. «Alfa Romeo will have a future for the Giulia and it will also do the job for the SUVs, because we are Chinese and American, but that shape of the Giulia is fantastic, I don’t want to lose this, “said Imparato.

However, the head of Alfa Romeo went a step further by hinting that the continuity of the Giulia in the range will be subject to a commitment to electrification at its highest level. That is, the Alfa Romeo Giulia will be transformed into an electric car to stay alive: “The car is absolutely beautiful, so there is a future for this type of vehicle, but it will be an electrified future. It probably means a 100% electric car for Alfa Romeo ”, argued the CEO of the brand.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia will bet on electrification at its highest level

The transformation of Alfa Romeo into a 100% electric brand



The transition process towards fully electric mobility will force Imparato to make difficult decisions regarding the product offering. What’s more, he highlighted the following: “I have some important decisions to make. If I want to have an above-average level of performance, I must be bold. If I say I go electric, I go electric. I’m not half pregnant, do you see what I mean? It does not work. It is a risk, but it is normal. We are here to take some risks, but we have passed the tipping point for me.

Despite this shift towards 100% electric powertrains, Alfa Romeo will continue to be committed to the sporty approach and on the driving experience: “Even if I have a ton of battery behind me, I want to convey an idea of ​​lightness, even if I am electrified. It is a fundamental element of Alfa Romeo and we are building this new range based on it. But it is not enough, we are working on the sensations you will have when you drive an Alfa Romeo in 2025 ».

The new generation of Giulia will bring with it very important changes on a technical level. It will go on to use the new Stellantis STLA Large platform. An architecture that will offer some 800 kilometers of autonomy with batteries ranging from 101 kWh to 118 kWh. It will also equip fast charging technology. It will be a state-of-the-art electric vehicle. And by the way, it will boast of an all-wheel drive system to be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 3 seconds.

The electric Alfa Romeo Giulia will use the STLA Large platform

Alfa Romeo will study the feasibility of an electric Giulia Quadrifoglio

In all this process of change it is also worth asking what will happen to the Giulia Quadrifoglio. Is it feasible in electrical format? The truth is that Imparato assured that Alfa Romeo will study the possibilities of offering this variant that offers a superior experience in terms of sportiness and performance. He assured that if Alfa Romeo cannot deliver the right level of performance it will not compromise with an electric Quadrifoglio model. Therefore, everything will depend on the evolution of current technology.