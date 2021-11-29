AirPower is the cursed apple accessory. Seen at the iPhone X presentation in 2017, it was unseen almost two years later. Apple canceled AirPower for “not meeting its quality standards” in the way it was intended.

Now and according to Mark Gurman in his weekly newsletter, the journalist gives wings to an Apple brand multiple wireless charger. But it goes a step further, as it ensures that the company is working on a future in which devices charge each other.

AirPower returns, reverse charge returns

I really think Apple is still working on some kind of multi-device charger with the intention of putting it up for sale at some point. There’s a reason I was planning to launch the device in 2017. I also think Apple is working on wireless charging of short- and long-distance devices and envisions a future where the most important devices charge each other. Imagine an iPad charging an iPhone and then that iPhone charging AirPods or Apple Watch.

Multi-device charging was already planned on the original AirPower. In it, the user could place up to three devices on top to recharge, without having to place them in specific locations. Bidirectional charging was also being considered for years, where the iPhone could charge other devices.





All these rumors have never materialized. In fact, in April of last year it was assured that we would see an AirPower with A11 chip, to be canceled shortly after. Waiting for the AirPower is, of course, a roller coaster ride.

AirPower made sense in 2017, now things have changed





When Apple introduced the AirPower alongside the first wireless charging iPhones, the world was different. Apple users have never had a device with this load in their hands. So a new and succulent market was inaugurated. Why miss the opportunity?

Four years later, the world has changed. It is no longer crowded only of doubtful quality wireless chargers, where overheating and phantom charging (placing the iPhone to charge but without charging) they were the order of the day. We have accessories like the Belkin Boost Charge Pro and others like it.

Even the iPhone has changed. We have MagSafe. How will this impact a hypothetical reissued AirPower? It would no longer be enough with leaving it anywhere rather, it should be attached to specific locations.

And with all the time that has passed, other new devices enter the equation: Apple Glasses. Among its specifications, we know that it will have wireless charging. If these Apple glasses are released in 2022, it would be very strange if they were not compatible with a new AirPower. In short, AirPower or whatever it ends up calling itself, will be something else. And we hope it gets to be on store shelves.