Dec 29, 2021 at 7:39 pm CET

EFE

The Spanish airports in the Aena network have scheduled 19,742 arrival and departure flights for the last days of 2021 and the first of next year, specifically between Thursday, December 30 and Monday, January 3.

The busiest day will be Sunday, January 2, with 4,559 operations, followed by Monday, January 3, with 4,105; on Thursday, December 30, with 4,058; on Saturday, January 1, with 3,654, and on Friday, December 31, with 3,366, according to Aena sources.

Of all the movements planned for the next five days, more than 11,000 correspond to international flights, 56% of the total, and the rest, to nationals.

The airport with the highest traffic will be the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, with 3,754 flights, of which 2,466 will be international, 65.7%.

Its busiest day will be Sunday, January 2, with 828 flights, 547 of them international and 281, domestic.

It is followed by the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat airport, with 3,317 operations until January 3, of which 2,238 will be international flights.

The day with the highest traffic will also be Sunday, with 789 flights, of which 550 will be international, three more than those scheduled for that same day at the Madrid airport, and 239, national.

The following airports will be those of Gran Canaria, Malaga-Costa del Sol and Palma de Mallorca, with 1,679, 1,408 and 1,375 flights, respectively, also being Sunday, January 2, the day with the highest traffic in the three cases.

In Palma de Mallorca, more domestic than international flights are scheduled every day, while at the Gran Canaria airport only during the first two (December 30 and 31).

On the other hand, in Malaga-Costa del Sol, 1,061 will be international flights, more than 75% of the operations planned between December 30 and January 3.