In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Apple ’s best-selling headphones so far have a more than considerable price reduction, and that is that Amazon leaves them 60 euros cheaper with its wireless charging case.

Apple has already put its new AirPods 3 on sale, something that has had the usual domino effect in the rest of the models in its catalog, starting with the AirPods Pro, which on the occasion of the month of Black Friday are discounted and a lot in price.

In the version that includes a MagSafe wireless charging case there are reduced to 219 euros, the price of the edition with a conventional sleeve, the one with cable charging, and with three months Apple TV + trial included in the price.

This means that paying the same you get the wireless case totally free, which helps a lot to charge your helmets while you sleep or work with the help of a compatible charging base.

This is one of the sales that Amazon has already activated to warm up the weeks before Black Friday. Obviously, this product does not have an inexhaustible stock, so to avoid running out of it, it is best to buy it if you think the price is convincing.

It goes without saying that if you are an Apple user, these are the best headphones you can buy, although there are obviously many very good headphones to buy, True Wireless and also with active noise cancellation.

If you have decided to buy wireless headphones and the offer overwhelms you, in this guide we will tell you the main characteristics that you should take into account when taking the step. Read: Buying guide and tips for choosing a tablet for an elderly person | Technology

These AirPods Pro have noise cancellation and excellent sound quality, as we could see first-hand in their review, which left us very satisfied on all levels.

As always in the case of Amazon Spain, Shipping is totally free when it exceeds 29 euros in price, and it is for all its usersBoth for those who have a Prime account and those who do not.

That being said, if you give high in the free trial month With no commitment to stay you will receive your purchase much faster.