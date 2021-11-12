New rumors place the launch of the AirPods Pro 2 in the third quarter of 2022.

After many months of waiting, Apple announced the Airpods 3 a few weeks ago, and with the AirPods Max recently unveiled, it seems that It is the turn to see a renewal of the AirPods Pro. Apple headphones, unlike other devices, usually take a long time to renew, and AirPods Pro have not been on the market for more than two years.

The current first generation AirPods Pro were launched in October 2019, and it seems that Apple has plans to renew them when they reach 3 years on the market. A new rumor, which comes from @FronTron, ensures that The “AirPods Pro 2” will be released in the third quarter of next year.

Release dates 💯 AirPods 3:

– 2021 Q3 ✅ AirPods Pro 2:

– At least 2022 Q2 ❎

➡️ Changed to 2022 Q3 https://t.co/YaP39JoC0t – Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 12, 2021

The third quarter of the year covers the days between July 1 and September 30, and since during the summer Apple is not very given to presenting devices, it may be that Let’s see the AirPods Pro 2 unveiled alongside the iPhone 14.

Will the design of the AirPods Pro 2 change?

A few weeks ago an alleged image of the AirPods Pro 2 with a new case was leaked, which did not make us think of a drastic design change. Of course, it seemed that the charging case could come with important news.

The AirPods 3 have just completely changed their design, looking a lot like the AirPods Pro. Therefore, it does not seem that Apple is going to change its AirPods Pro much now that it has managed to homogenize the design of its range of wireless headphones.

So we can hope Similar improvements to what we saw with the AirPods 2. Better sound, more battery, and some new feature that Apple has come up with. We will have to wait until the end of 2022 to see them.

