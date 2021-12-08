Little by little the rumors of the second generation AirPods Pro are coinciding in their predictions of dates. After its launch looked really close it seems that these new headphones will see the light at the end of next year, and that they will do so with a new design and several internal improvements.

New design and new chips for some of the most Pro AirPods

As published by Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), Apple would be working on the AirPods Pro 2 with a launch scheduled for late 2022. The analyst put these headphones in the last quarter, which brings us to a launch quite close to that of the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch Series 8.

Regarding the changes of this generation, we expect a total design change where the small head of the headphones will disappear completely to provide the headphones with a much more compact look. A design that, in addition to internal changes, involves a more than important internal restructuring.

According to rumors, these headphones would enjoy sensors capable of certain sports tracking and, very importantly, a new communication chip that will improve connectivity with our devices. A vital improvement that, later, we could see reaching the rest of the AirPods range.

With Ming-Chi Kuo’s predictions, the AirPods Pro are going quite far. A year from now, to be exact. Bear in mind that amid a significant component shortage and manufacturing difficulties, the situation does not lend itself to major renovations. And this without losing sight of the recent launch of the AirPods 3.