The rumored dates for the AirPods Pro 2 have been dancing between this very fall and 2022, and the latest leaks continue to give us new dates that seem to complicate Apple’s launch schedule. The leaker Tron has corrected his previous predictions and has stated on Twitter that The AirPods Pro 2 will arrive in the third quarter of 2022.

From July to September 2022, between the two most important Apple events

The date would suppose a (supposed) second delay of these headphones, if we take into account that Gurman already predicted a change towards 2022. It is not something that we are able to confirm, but the logistics and components crisis may be causing those delays.

The third quarter of 2022 runs from July to September, so we could well see them featured at the late summer keynote in which we should see the iPhone 14. If we are a bit optimistic we could also name the WWDC22 in early June, although we remember that this event is normally reserved for news of software and services.

According to rumors, these second generation AirPods Pro would arrive in a more discreet format that would avoid the “stick” with the battery, in addition to incorporate new health sensors that would help the Apple Watch to keep track of our vital signs. Other more dubious sources mention several different sizes to better fit all types of ears.

Image | Ignacio R