#SomosNutrisensatos is a new initiative of the food and beverage industry, promoted by FIAB, and with the support of various organizations in the agri-food sector.

For the promoters of this campaign, nutrisense consumers:

They follow a diversified and balanced diet.

They adapt to your tastes and nutritional needs.

They take into account the frequency and portion of consumption.

They maintain a healthy lifestyle.

They pay attention to rest and sleep habits.

He is a consumer who cares about nutritional problems and reads product labels. He also uses his knowledge to combine foods in an appropriate way. In addition, he is a responsible consumer and his habits affect sustainability and reduce food waste.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=quRqA5JX1ns

Spain, the healthiest country in the world

The campaign highlights that Spain is the healthiest country in the world, according to the 2020 Bloomberg Global Health Index. Among other factors, the report also noted that the Mediterranean diet followed by Spaniards, as well as diverse gastronomy and regular physical exercise, led Spain to go from sixth place to only first in three respects.

In addition, according to the ranking of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), the average life expectancy in Spain will reach 85.8 years in 2040, which is significantly higher than the 82.9 years of 2016, exceeding hope life of Japan.

There is no doubt that Spain has a high level of quality of life. Despite the pandemic and its devastating effects, we remain one of the countries with the longest life expectancy and food is an important contribution to this.

The livestock-meat sector is nutrisensato

What role does the livestock-meat sector play in this feeding approach? Meat is a type of food with a high density of nutrients and proteins with important benefits for human development, being a fundamental food included in balanced diets.

If cooked properly, avoiding excess fat, meat can become a great ally for nutrisense consumers.

To this we add the sector’s commitment to environmental challenges and food systems. Meat and meat derivatives are strictly controlled by the European and Spanish authorities through control procedures that guarantee the quality, safety and suitability of the product.

Meat professionals play a fundamental role in the entire food chain and the safety of the national gastronomy. #SomosNutrisensatos is also a campaign of the meat sector.