The approval of the Expenditure Budget without addressing one of the observations of the opposition, the INE and the Judiciary is not a good sign.

The legislative majority of Morena and his allies prevailed, although at no time did he try to convince, much less agree.

It is the first time that the Budget has been approved without any amendment, and this is not to congratulate, but to be alarmed, because in fact it is a resignation to politics, to the constructive and profitable one.

Does anyone really honestly think there was no room for improvement? Not one of the 1,994 reservations was relevant? Do you honestly believe that the Mandate Revocation consultation can be carried out without resources? Do they not intuit that the lack of money to implement the labor reform in the judicial sphere will not have consequences in the T-MEC?

The INE is the most affected institution and this is not by chance. They were denied the 4 thousand 913 million pesos that are required to carry out the consultation on the permanence of President López Obrador, but also the campaign against the councilors who are annoying to the ruling party is being reinforced.

The trap is already visible at this point, because the INE will have difficulties to come out of an extremely dangerous trance, with the fire in the rigging and without the essential tools.

The dispute is likely to end up being resolved in the Supreme Court of Justice, where the ministers will have to agree with the electoral body or explain how a national exercise can be organized without any budget. It is a matter of realism.

But next year’s Budget is a pyrrhic victory for Morena, because sooner rather than later they will have to go to the opposition parties if they want the Electricity Reform to go through in any way.

The votes in San Lázaro confirm that it is not enough for them to modify the Constitution and to this it must be added that the accounts do not come out in the Senate either.

The legislative alliance of Va por México, which groups together the PAN, PRI and PRD, has remained firm and indicates that they are not willing to discuss the proposals that imply constitutional changes. If they don’t move from that position there won’t be any more. In the Citizen Movement they do not seem willing to enter into a logic that basically means submitting to Morenism and the dictates of the National Palace.

But the most delicate thing is that the closure of the majority party will mean an increase in tensions in the political panorama.

