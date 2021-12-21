If you are one of the people who find it difficult to organize or spend the day writing things that they have to remember, but then lose, it may already be time for you to consider getting a personal agenda. These types of agendas can mark a before and after when it comes to organizing ourselves on a day-to-day basis, so do not doubt that they can become the ideal gift for this Christmas.

In them we can write down everything we have to do so as not to forget it and they are also useful to have a vision of the events and commitments of the week or the month, so they are a great help when it comes to organizing ourselves and remember important dates.

Agenda 2022 with daily planner





If you need to be specific about the times and days on which you have to carry out certain activities, then this agenda with day and date planner is for you, whether you need to make appointments, remember to make calls, or simply record activities at a specific time.

You find it available for 9.90 euros.

Agenda 2022 day per page Premium hardcover (A5) – Annual 2022 Planner – Intervals of 30 minutes – in Spanish (NAVY BLUE)

Agenda 2022 with weekly planner





If your day to day is less busy, but you still need to remember important events, so this weekly planner with schedules It is ideal for you, since with it you can plan your entire week so as not to have any setbacks. Its spiral design makes it very modern and its quality paper makes your notes visible.

You find it available for 14.95 euros.

2022 Planner with Weekly View – A5 Planner 2022 Week View – Productivity Inspiring Spiral Diary – Soft Cover, 30 minute Intervals – A5 Weekly Calendar – in Spanish

Agenda 2022 with daily planner





If you are a professional or independent who needs to schedule appointments, then this agenda is perfect for you, since, due to its format, you will have plenty of space to write names, dates, numbers and more. If you need it for your home, it is ideal for planning expenses, payments, appointments and other events that you have to remember.

You find it reduced from 32.50 to 26.31 euros.

Finocam Espiral Opaque – Agenda January 2022 – December 2022 (12 months), DIN A4 – E40 – 210×297 mm, Bordeaux

Peanuts Limited Edition Daily Planner





To add color and optimism to your day to day, we have this limited edition Moleskine Peanuts diary. Its small format and daily sheet organizer make it a perfect companion to keep track of our schedules and appointments with us.

You find it available for 20.90 euros.

Pocket Agenda 2022 Day Page Hardcover Limited Edition Peanuts Moleskine Yellow in English

Daily Agendia of The Little Prince





To load up with an ideal dose of literature, we have this agenda of The Little Prince of Moleskin that shows an incredible design, a perfect format to carry everywhere and a daily planner that is more functional.

You find it available for 20.90 euros.

Pocket Agenda 2022 Day Page Hardcover Limited Edition The Little Prince Moleskine Orange in English

