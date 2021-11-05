The age of Switch players and more data shared by Nintendo

Shortly after sharing his most recent tax report, Nintendo made public the session of corporate management policies in which he shared several details about the present and future Of the brand.

The Big N stated that the first half of this fiscal year reflected falls with respect to the same period of the previous annuity, attributable to the role played Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the video game industry at the time. However, he noted that financial results remain at high levels, in tune with your expectations.

The company also announced that, with more than 90 million units sold, Nintendo Switch will switch to the next phase of business, whose bases will be the strengthening of the software area and the expansion of the hardware department.

Nintendo said that in 2022 it will look for a sixth year of growth for a console family -something I had never done- thanks to the debut of Nintendo Switch OLED and following three axes that include diversification of reasons to buy a unit, continuous launch of evergreen titles and three game modes (TV, tabletop and laptop).

Regarding the diversification of motives, the company has ambitious plans, since it seeks that there is no longer only one Switch per family, but multiple until reaching one per member.

Likewise, the Big N shared the demographic of its users, from which it follows that the highest volume is made up of those who have between 20 and 21 years, with a constant decrease towards the 60 years, but with interesting peaks in the 25, 30 and 40 years.

This age diversity It is due, according to Nintendo, to the fact that Switch is a console that adjusts to different lifestyles, which in turn is reflected in the balance of sales between new titles and evergreen, a characteristic of the platform’s market.

Another interesting aspect of Nintendo’s future strategy is to expand its IPs to mobile section, at commodity, at theme parks and to the one of visual content (point that he illustrated with a reference to the Super Mario movie that Illumination is making).

Speaking of users of Nintendo Switch Online, until September 2021 they were counted in the mark of the 32 million and the company said that it is working on improving and expanding the service and its Expansion Package to satisfy its customers, probably in reference to the complaints that arose against the latter.

And as for the Nintendo Switch successor console, the company said that it will be a system that integrates hardware and software and that it will come out in a unspecified moment.