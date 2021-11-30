It seems incredible, but only a month has passed since Age of Empires IV came out after so many years of uncertainty. We do not say it only because of the years of waiting since its official presentation of Gamescom 2017, but to see how the saga was ten years fallow after the failed Age of Empires Online.

And as is logical, despite the long development that this high-caliber production has had, there are aspects that still need to be polished until everything is perfectly balanced. Mainly because of how much civilizations differ. The good? It’s ready winter update available to correct that aspect together with others that the community requested. And the list is huge, what’s more.

From the official page we can see all the content in detail, but from the outset it must be clarified that a patch is not the same as an update in this case. Relic Entertainment distinguishes those terms on the basis that an update has “a larger series of changes, including new features.” The patches are important too, but the number of fixes is less in comparison.

If we talk about news for this updateWe only came across two. On the one hand we have the possibility of setting the information of the rest of the players on the screen; and on the other, the ease of moving around the map at the end of a game and thus seeing the strategy followed by the rest of the players.

And what aspects have been updated? Multiple tweaks on the minimap to better distinguish what surrounds us, adjustments in the garrison of the troops or in the way of displaying the population limit, as well as improvements in the selection of a series of objectives, such as trees, animal corpses or relics, among others.

As for the balancing of civilizations, highlights the nerf to the French, where their powerful Galeaza has reduced their armor from 6 points to 2. All civilizations have undergone changes in their unique units (the list is huge, we emphasize), but some global ones have also been retouched, such as spearmen, which now they have increased their bonus against cavalry for each rank.

This first update (which is not just a “patch”) is the starting point of the roadmap outlined until next year, where the mods will arrive in the spring.