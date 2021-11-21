Customs seized 4,100 tons of corn this Friday that were about to be fraudulently exported from San Pedro

Customs seized on Friday 4,100 tons of corn that were about to be exported fraudulently from the port of San Pedro, with a shipment equivalent to 160 trucks and a load whose origin neither the exporting firm nor the producer could justify, the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) reported this Sunday.

Customs inspection work interrupted the export of 4,137 tons of corn when the grains were about to depart abroad in two barges. The merchandise that had been loaded onto twelve other trucks was also seized. The seizure took place days after the largest operation in its history was carried out, which included the confiscation of 8,100 tons of corn.

“The joint work with the DGI allowed dismantle the operation and interdict the two barges where the product was located. The investigation carried out made it possible to determine that neither the exporting firm nor the producer could justify the origin of the merchandise. During the operation, which had the participation of the Prefecture, the merchandise in 12 trucks was also interdicted, ”explained an AFIP statement.

The Customs inspection work interrupted the export of 4,137 tons of corn when the grains were about to leave for the outside in two barges, while the merchandise that had been loaded in another twelve trucks was also seized

“Together with the DGI we carry out a joint effort to analyze and avoid fraudulent maneuvers in the matter of agricultural exports. The seizure of 4,100 tons of corn is the result of that coordination with the different specialized areas of our organization, which is added to the new tools that the AFIP implemented such as the electronic consignment note, “said the head of Customs. Silvia Traverso. “But the articulation is not limited to the interior of the AFIP but we work together with the Central Bank, the Ministry of Productive Development and the federal security forces,” Traverso said when asked about the operation carried out in San Pedro.

The disjointed maneuver in San Pedro joins an operation carried out last week in the Port of Concepción del Uruguay, Entre Ríos, which allowed the seizure of more than 1,000 tons of soybeans. The investigation that made it possible to avoid this fraudulent export is directly linked to the record operation that allowed the agency to carry out the largest seizure in its history by seizing some 8,100 tons of corn that were stored in different warehouses in the port of Campana ready to be exported.

As explained from AFIP, the operation to avoid the payment of tax for the export of grains It consists of resorting to producers recently registered in the registry, who do not have their own fields or declared stock of grains and who are dedicated to simulating the sale of the merchandise to the exporter.

In the case of the seizure of 1,000 tons of soybeans, the DGI investigators detected that the alleged producers are registered in the activity of “exploitation of hectares in their own fields.” In any case, they assured the tax agency, the information cross-checks showed “that They are not owners or tenants of any property that allows them to supply the exporter with the soybeans sold”.

On the other hand, the inspectors carried out an analysis of the consignment notes used to transport the 1,000 tons of soybeans. In this work, the AFIP considered that these documents had been issued shortly after their economic activity had been registered with the tax authority. “In other words, the taxpayers could not have produced the soy for the 2020-2021 campaign that they mobilized because they did not have a declared stock either “, they concluded.

An investigation carried out by the DGI on the company that had acquired and transferred the corn to the Buenos Aires port made it possible to dismantle the fraudulent maneuver that was now intended to be carried out from Concepción del Uruguay. “Abusive maneuvers in foreign trade not only erode tax revenues, which are the genuine source for promoting public policies, but also add tensions on the exchange market,” Traverso considered.

“The inspection and control of foreign trade are the priority of our management. Over the last two years we have carried out a process of revitalization of areas that had been decimated by the previous government as part of its liberalization and trade opening strategy. The reconstruction of these capacities is essential to achieve an intelligent control of foreign trade operations that allows us to avoid illegal maneuvers, protect the national industry, employment and promote exports ”, stated Traverso.

The 2020/2021 corn campaign had, according to data from the Rosario Stock Exchange, about 52 million tons produced. In that sense, as a comparative calculation, the seizure made by AFIP in Friday’s operation is equivalent to 0.007% of that total. And if the record sequestration of 8,100 tons of a few days ago in Campana were added, for example, would rise to 0.02% of the total produced. For the 2021/2022 campaign underway, it could include an increase in production since there was an increase from 7.3 to 7.9 in millions of hectares sown.

