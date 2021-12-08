The aerospace industry wants to land in Mexico City and promises to do so with million-dollar investments.

The industrial zone of Vallejo, in Azcapotzalco, is the point established on the radar of businessmen and the capital government. The projects would be focused on enhancing the “invoice mind”, that is, designing and developing products and services that reduce imports and add more value to this industry that in 2019 exported 9,700 million dollars.

This was discussed in the private meeting held this Tuesday by the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, with the Baja California Aerospace Cluster and businessmen from the sector at the Vallejo Technological Development and Innovation Center, following up on the rapprochement that both parties had. at the end of October, when the president of the capital attended the protest of the governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila.

In a message to the media after the meeting, which lasted for almost two hours, the president of the capital indicated that it was the first meeting of many more for the development and the link between Baja California, Mexico City and their entrepreneurs.

“We are very happy that this is developing. (…) I am sure and convinced that Vallejo is also going to be a center for the aerospace industry in our country ”, she stated.

The aerospace industry in Mexico generated exports in 2019, prior to the pandemic of 9,700 million dollars and imports of 7,000 million dollars, with a surplus of 2,500 million dollars. However, generating highly specialized training would reduce the amount of imports and thus obtain greater added value in the industry.

According to the Mexican Federation of the Aerospace Industry (FMIA), this sector is the most dynamic in the country with a sustained growth in the last 15 years of 14% per year. It is made up of more than 350 companies that generate 60 thousand jobs in 19 entities of the country, and the sector ranks seventh in exports to the United States.

In a subsequent interview, the Secretary of Economic Development, Fadlala Akabani, explained that entrepreneurs in the aerospace industry “know very well and it has now been shown to them that Mexico City is an important part for the development of value chains, both productive as of commercialization, of any economic sector ”. That is why they were shown this industrial area that the city wants to rescue, “so that they end up convincing themselves to invest in Vallejo.”

“They are multi-million dollar investments, we are talking about hundreds of millions of dollars. Here were very important businessmen who are linked to the aerospace industry, especially in the United States, “said Akabani Hneide, without specifying the amounts or investment projects agreed upon.

In this regard, the president of the Baja California Aerospace Cluster, Tomás Sibaja, commented that there is a very important space race in which Mexico is playing a key role.

“We signed an agreement with the Mexican Space Agency that will directly impact this center. Here we see the ‘bill-mind’ that is what we have always advocated and the investments are going to come, here is the nerve center of our country and we must take advantage of it, “he said.

“What we see with this Innovation Center is being able to bring innovation projects in design and simulation. This is where we can be competitive with the large innovation and simulation centers, mainly in the United States. Here we can already start with a multisectoral group to be able to detonate this type of million-dollar investments. It requires specialized people, here are the most important universities not only in Mexico, but in Latin America ”, he added.

Secretary Akabani insisted that Vallejo has a connection with all customs in the country and with all seaports: Manzanillo, Lázaro Cárdenas, Veracruz, Tampico.

“This advantage does not have any other entity and it is the great attraction of the Vallejo industrial zone, so that they can export their components and their products to the United States and Europe that complement the aerospace industry in other countries. Mexico cannot be exempt from this correlation in this important industry that is having a lot of boom, “said the official.

Present at the meeting were Agustín Abaroa, CEO of Development of Drones and Functional Systems; Tomás Sibaja, president of the Baja California Aerospace Cluster; Christian Bertaccini, CEO of Atmospheric Regeneration through Smart Reforestation.

Also representatives of the companies 3L Pharma, Águila Bicéfala, Armax Solar, Auspace Tecnología Especial, Cimari, DPH Technical Resources, Drima, Energía Endemic, Faviamex Russia, Funktionell, Global Mexicana de Infraestructura, Grupo Genti, Grupo Ticonsa, Grupo HITEC, Industrias Especializadas Oliva, Sheik MX, Jilin Province China, Lumo Financiera, Mundotel Telecommunications, Novus Solution, PC Manufacturing Holding, Proteus Armor Drones, Regenerative Resources, Safran Aerospace Group, SEI Engineering, Design and Simulation; Siemens, Spacemex Baja, Tecno Buildings and Velher LLC.

