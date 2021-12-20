In an interview with The New York Times, Amy Pascal, former Sony director and producer of several of the Spider-Man films, revealed the advice he gave Tom Holland and Zendaya the first time they worked together around Spider-Man. A advice that, coincidentally, he also gave to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone years ago, when they were the stars of the saga.

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them,” Amy Pascal told the NYT. “Don’t go there, just don’t do it,” the directive asked both of them. “It can complicate things, you know,” he continued in his statements to the aforementioned newspaper. What Amy Pascal was referring to at all times was, of course, that Tom Holland and Zendaya, beyond Spider-Man, had a relationship.

Curiously, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone received the same advice from the same person, but, like Holland and Zendaya, chose to ignore it. Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst did not hear those same words, but they also got into a relationship – although shorter than the latter. A curious pattern among the protagonists of Spider-Man that has also been fulfilled in this last generation.

Tom Holland and Zendaya They have not officially confirmed the relationship, although they have they let him glimpse in an interview with GQ in which they commented on the images published on the internet in which both are seen kissing inside a car.

Marvel studios

‘Spider-Man No Way Home’, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, is a box office success

Amy Pascal’s words about Tom Holland and Zendaya are produced in parallel to the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the last installment of the saga. This, according to initial figures, it has become the third film with a best release in history. During its first days in theaters, it has grossed $ 334.2 million in international markets and $ 253 million in North America, for a total of $ 587.2 million that far exceeds initial estimates of between $ 130 million and $ 150 million.

A box office success that does not come empty, as critics have determined that this is probably the best Spider-Man movie that has been made to date. You can read our review if you are interested in knowing more about it.