Today there was a double portion of our beloved blue hedgehog. Two announcements were scheduled for the mythical character of Sega, with the revelation of the first trailer of Sonic 2 with Jim Carrey, Tails and Knuckles, the film that will hit theaters in April.

This time it was the turn of the new Sonic game, which we already had a look at a few months ago, during the character’s 30th anniversary. Sonic frontiers is the name of the title that will point to a trend as important in recent years as open worlds, with similarities reminiscent of Breath of the Wild.

It is not for less, since that shot of Sonic contemplating the landscape powerfully remembers Link on the Plateau of Dawn. Lots of ground to run and move at full speed, while a giant creature tries to kill the protagonist.

Sonic Frontiers will arrive on Christmas 2022, without a specific date for its launch. It will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.