The Adventure Of Mages Of Mystralia Is Free For 24 Hours On The Epic Games Store

Continuing the Christmas gifts, at the Epic Games Store they give away the adventure game Mages of Mystralia for only 24 hours.

In a world of magic, your mind is your best weapon. Learn the art of magic and design your own spells to face your enemies, traverse dangerous terrain and mend past mistakes in the kingdom of Mystralia.

Your path will not be easy. In Mages of Mystralia, you play as Zia, a young girl who discovers that she was born with an innate sense of magic. But unfortunately, magic has been banned, so he will go on a solo journey to try to gain control of his powers. Along his way he meets other exiled wizards, discovers runes with magical properties, and learns how to combine those runes in millions of different ways to achieve entirely new spells.

The story was written by bestselling author Ed Greenwood, creator of the Forgotten Realms fantasy world for Dungeons and Dragons, which served as the inspiration for games like Baldur’s Gate and Neverwinter Nights, and for some 170 fantasy books.

Share it with your friends