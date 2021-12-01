The Advent calendar is one of the most popular traditions among the little ones in the house. A sweet for each day that passes until Christmas arrives. Over time, more sophisticated versions have been imposed: makeup, small details and even toys. We propose you a Christmas movie for every day that passes Until the sweetest holidays of the year arrive.

Among our 24 suggestions, a little bit of everything. From the classics that never fail with Nightmare Before Christmas, Love Actually or Die Hard. Going through the Gremlins or Home alone. Also some new recommendations that come from the hand of streaming platforms. If anyone knows how to celebrate the holidays with Christmas movies, it’s Netflix.

In addition to the long list it proposes Netflix, also Disney +, Amazon and of course HBO Max. A bit of everything for all tastes including animation and reality titles. Can you do the full marathon until Christmas?