Goal -the company formerly known as Facebook- jump right into virtual reality with a preview of their latest research and development on haptic gloves that provide sensory feedback while in the digital world.

At the end of October, Facebook was renamed Meta to stop focusing on social media and focus on the Metaverse and in the development of virtual reality (VR) technology.

In a blog post on November 16, Meta shared the latest research on haptic gloves from its RV Reality Labs technology company, noting that the product has been in the works for seven years.

The company shared a video showing two people testing the haptic gloves in a demo Metaverse.As they clench their fists, pick up blocks, throw objects, shake hands, knock over dominoes and play Jenga together.

Haptic glove preview. Source: Meta

Meta states that the gloves rely on haptic rendering to send “precise instructions to the hand actuators” that correspond to the tracking technology that pinpoints the location of the hand and the properties of virtual objects in the Metaverse.

In its current state of development, the palms appear to be clad in small soft robotic motors that move in unison to provide a feel corresponding to the movements of the user’s hand in the Metaverse. However, Meta notes that haptic gloves will not be released anytime soon.

“The reality of them being an affordable and accessible tool for regular consumers is still a long way off. That is to say, you have to see the clutter of the cables that connect these prototypes, “the blog post reads.

Meta stated that their haptic glove project “started as a ‘moonshot'” but is getting closer to being a reality. thanks to advances in the science of perception, soft robotics, microfluidics, hand tracking, and haptic rendering.

The company has also outlined its vision for the project, echoing something similar to the plot of the movie Ready Player One, in which VR technology and games are developed to the point of providing a livable metaverse for its users:

Imagine you are working on a virtual 3D puzzle with a realistic avatar of a friend. When you pick up a virtual puzzle piece from the table, your fingers automatically stop moving when you feel it in your grip. “

Many viewers are waiting to see if Meta will launch an “Open Metaverse” like its decentralized counterparts. in the cryptocurrency space, or if it will pose a threat to space for their fight for dominance in the sector.

However, some are quite optimistic about the Meta move.. Emil Angervall, co-founder and COO of music technology company Corite, told Cointelegraph on October 29 that the company will offer great growth opportunities in the NFT and Metaverse sectors.

Meta (FB) share price has risen 9% since announcement to $ 341 at the time of writing this article.

