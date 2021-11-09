Taking a glimpse, even if it is above, at Leonardo DiCaprio’s professional career, invites you to discover a mind-blowing evolution from his position as a handsome teenage idol to a top-notch actor and producer. A journey that already has on the horizon a new project, at least, risky in concept, who can once again reaffirm his undeniable talent.

A delicate biopic

This is none other than ‘Jim Jones’, a biopic centered on the figure of the Jonestown cult leader —Or the People’s Temple Agricultural Project — which orchestrated the mass suicide that claimed the lives of more than 900 people on November 18, 1978, in a community located in northern Guyana. DiCaprio will also serve as producer of the feature film under the Appian Way label.

As reported by Deadline, ‘Jim Jones’ part of a script by Scott Rosenberg —’Venom ‘,’ Jumanji: The Next Level’—, whose rights were acquired by MGM for a sum of seven figures. Rosenberg will also produce a title that does not yet have a release date or production start date, so you just have to be patient about it.

To whet your appetite, I can’t think of a better opportunity to recover and recommend ‘The Sacrament’; a movie in code found footage that left me a terrible bad body when I got to see it in Sitges 2013, directed by Ti West, starring several regular faces of the mumblegore movement such as Amy Seimetz, Joe Swanberg or AJ Bowen, and based on the Jonestown massacre.