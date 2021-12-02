I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger, never

It is Baldwin’s first official interview after the New Mexico tragedy on the set of “Rust,” the low-budget western he starred in and produced.

Halyna Hutchins, the film’s director of photography, died on October 21 after being shot and wounded while rehearsing a scene.

Earlier the production assistant handed a gun to Baldwin saying it was “cold”, movie slang for warning that a gun is unloaded. The 62-year-old actor was practicing the position of his hand, according to statements collected and released by the police, when the shot occurred.

In the interview with ABC, a dejected Baldwin maintained that he had no idea what happened: “Someone put a real bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be in the compound.”added.

Winner of three Emmy Awards, the actor remarked that the tragedy was the worst thing that happened in his life. “I think what I could have done,” he said.

“[Hutchins] she was loved by all, “Baldwin said during the interview.” I still have a hard time believing [que murió]. It doesn’t seem real to me. “

Two members of the “Rust” crew filed civil lawsuits for the tragedy against Baldwin and others involved in the filming, including Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was in charge of gun control on set.

Gutierrez-Reed, 24, also said he had no idea what happened.. In any case, he acknowledged that before the tragedy “he did not check too much” the weapon that came into Baldwin’s hands, according to an affidavit released this week by the police.

Police seized more than 500 bullets on set, some fake and others suspected of being real.

The ammunition used for the production came from various sources, including Seth Kenney, who is a weapons supplier in the state of Arizona.

Kenney told investigators that he could have delivered “reloaded ammunition” to production, a term that refers to bullets that were assembled from various components, not that they were manufactured as live bullets.