Activity bracelets are a cheaper alternative for those who want to take care of themselves while playing sports knowing all the values ​​of their body. There are different models and types that are adjusted to each discipline and their objective is to monitor our rhythm.

The model Fitbit Inspire 2 it controls all daily activity in addition to keeping track of the heart rate.





Fitbit Inspire 2 – Fitness and Health Tracker with Continuous Heart Rate, 1 Year Included Fitbit Premium Service and 10 Days of Battery, Grapefruit Pink

Now you can get it in Amazon at a reduced price of 59 euros (before 99.95 euros). It has an autonomy of 10 days, controls calories, distance and the number of daily steps. It is compatible with iOS12.2 or higher and Android OS 7.0 or higher devices.

Outside the sports field, it also includes monitoring of the dream giving you tips to improve. As a gift, let us try the service Fitbit Premium free for a whole year and enjoy personalized information and motivation, health reports, challenges, tools to analyze and improve sleep and much more.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors. Prices and availability may vary after publication.

Images | Amazon and Fitbit

