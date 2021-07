New episode of Atomix Podcast! Join us every week to inform you in an entertaining and analytical way of what happened in the video game and entertainment industry.

This week we have a program super loaded with information. We tell you what has been happening around Activision-Blizzard and its demands. Also, wait for our final impressions of NEO: TWEWY and Cris Tales. To top it off, we recommend two series that you can already enjoy on HBO Max.