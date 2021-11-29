Despite the fact that the topic of cryptocurrencies is increasingly present in everyday life, there are still many knowledge gaps in the population regarding how they work, the basic concepts that must be known to better understand the subject, what I should know before to invest, how to do it, how to buy, sell, transfer, and what should I do to protect my crypto assets.

I will try in this column to summarize as much as possible the Course that I usually teach for this purpose, handling basic notions that allow us to deepen more about it.

The first thing we must handle beyond the technical concept of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, is what they are and the best way to explain it is by assuming that the first is the path through which exchange vehicles called cryptocurrencies travel. Let’s imagine a highway with many lanes with good signage and very well lit, that would be the blockchain; Now let’s imagine some high-end cars, racing vehicles that instead of transporting people, transport messages, transactions, payments and information.

Now, what kind of vehicles (cryptocurrencies) travel on these highways? Just browse the website of www.coinmarketcap.com to see the number of assets that exist at that moment, and that at the time of writing this column there are 14,820 different types of cryptocurrencies, which capitalize in total about US $ 2,670,543,206,367, of which, those that clearly dominate the market are Bitcoin (BTC) with 41.7% and Ethereum (ETH) with 20.1%.

There are also different types of crypto assets, some for payment or exchange (such as the ones we have seen in the previous paragraph), others only for votes (such as the one on the page partners.com that allows those registered to vote for important topics of the football teams of which they are fans), other reward (such as the search engine www.brave.com that reward you for viewing advertising), among many others.

In a last column we talked about NFTs, what they mean and why they currently have value and what they represent at the digital art level.

Other of the most famous and demanded cryptocurrencies are Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), among others. Recently some cryptocurrencies, other cryptocurrencies, or just tokens have emerged that have caught the attention of investors, such as Shiba Inu (SHB), Doge Coin (DUX), which have risen in price suddenly. It is said that by speculation of the whales that dominate those cryptoactives but that in themselves do not have a project behind, as perhaps the case of BTC, ETH.

Likewise, some cryptocurrencies have been born that have been a failure and where unfortunately many people have lost money, such as SQUID, the cryptocurrency associated with The Squid Game, the famous Netflix series (let’s clarify that the named crypto does not have, nor had nothing to do with streaming platform), and that due to speculation of the whales that concentrated the majority of SQUID, its value rose to US $ 2,861, which caused the investment of many people and then its value fell to zero and its developers disconnected the token and they disappeared with just over US $ 4 million.

The important thing that we must evaluate before investing in a crypto is the project behind it, for that, just go to a page (I recommend www.messari.io) and download the whitepaper (white paper) of the crypto, and there we will know what it implies, the blockchain on which that vehicle will travel (most of them rely on the ETH blockchain) and we will be able to determine if it is worth placing our money there or not.

An example of other platforms that have a “serious” project behind them is Avalanche (AVAX) designed to launch financial applications in a decentralized way, as well as the development of smart contracts (smart contracts) and whose mission is to compete with ETH. Another platform is Audius (AUDIO) that on the ETH highway seeks to compete with iTunes and SpotiFy, in the sense that people will pay only for the songs they download and all the funds they pay will go to the artists, and not as it happens. currently they receive only a small part.

Another way to separate cryptocurrencies is based on the possibility of volatility of their prices, so we then have non-stable and stable or stablecoins, which are associated with the value of a ‘fiat’ currency (such as the dollar or the euro), to material goods such as gold or real estate, or to another cryptocurrency, which gives them some stability in terms of their prices. Within the stablecoins best known Theter and TrueCoin.

Another concept that we must handle is that of the Whales, which are the people or companies that own the largest amount of a specific crypto. In the metrics tab www.messari.io We can see the existing amount for each crypto and thus know the risk that few people can make the price of a cryptocurrency rise or fall and decrease the probability of being the victims of speculation.

Once we have learned to identify the different types of cryptocurrencies, to know how to find out in the whitepaper the project or the strength behind them, and therefore not to fall into traps or be a victim of speculation, we must know how to buy, sell and transfer them.

The best known and most used applications for this are Binance, CoinBase, Coinmarket, among others. To start we just have to open or create an account, for which they ask us basically the same thing, register our data, send a photo of some identification (ID), take a ‘selfie’ and create our password. Once everything is sent, we can only wait for them to verify our identity and if positive, we would already have our account.

To buy we will use a credit card or a bank account number, and, with the risk level limitations imposed by each application based on its security measures, we can easily buy the cryptocurrency we want. The good thing about these applications is that they usually only allow you to start with a small amount and as you have a history with them, the transaction limit increases.

In Coinbase and in Binance we can have our own Wallet and security wallet to protect our crypto assets. It is very important to refrain from giving our private security codes to third parties, under any circumstances. I know the case of a person who had his cryptos in a cold wallet (pentdrive) and had a difficulty to retrieve the information and in a conference he spoke with someone from the public and the person kindly proposed to help him and when he got home and went Upon reviewing his assets, he realized that all the money had been taken from him. We are talking about what today would be just over US $ 700,000.

To sell or transfer our portfolio, simply follow the instructions in the application, request whoever sells or buys us your code and copy it where the app indicates and with a single click we will have made the transfer. We can sell and buy from third parties in crypto or in whatever currency we want. We must be aware of the commissions of each transaction we make, so another recommendation is to know from each platform the commissions that they charge us since sometimes it is preferable to pay in legal currency, than in cryptocurrency.

Another use that we can give to our cryptos, depending on the portfolio we have, is to earn interest with them or to make staking, as in the case of the Celsius platform, Cripto.com and Binance, among others. I recommend reading the proposal of staking since in some cases they do not guarantee the return of our assets.

We have made a very quick journey through the main things that we must take into account when investing in cryptocurrencies, but it is important to make clear that this column is just a small capsule of the entire world of crypto assets, that every day it is growing and that represents the future of technology.

Finally, let me indicate that this column does not represent an invitation to investment, rather it seeks to raise our interest in learning well and more about this world and not falling into the hands of unscrupulous people or speculators who could make us lose our money.