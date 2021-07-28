After months of rumors, theories and uncertainties, we are approaching the long-awaited launch of the application of Abandoned on PlayStation 5. In just a few days the pre-download will be available, and in the first days of August all the content of this promotional material will be available, including a trailer. Thus, Blue Box Game Studios, the developers have issued a new message accompanied by a photo for fans.

Although Blue Box has made it clear that Abandoned is a new horror game developed for the PS5, players believe that this is just a facade, and Hideo Kojima is working on a new Silent Hill. The interesting thing about the new shared image is that in the background you can see a man wearing an eyepatch, something that people have associated with Snake, the protagonist of Metal Gear Solid.

“They are ready? We do! “

Are you ready? We are! pic.twitter.com/dQJwjot99S – BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) July 27, 2021

This has led to further rumors and speculation about the nature of Abandoned. Now, a group of people have pointed out that this game could well be related to Metal Gear Solid. Considering that on July 29, the application of this game can be pre-downloaded on the PS5, it is likely that the data miners will get going to discover some secrets. On the other hand, on August 10, the trailer for this title will finally be revealed, thus clarifying the doubts of the fans.

In related topics, the director of Blue Box reveals why the game will be revealed with an application.

Via: Blue Box