The 9 most common failures in the ITV of the car (and one on the rise)

The Technical Inspection of Vehicles is becoming more restrictive each year as a result of its need to adapt to technological advances. But, although some of the most common failures are related to these, many others have remained common for decades.

Since its inception in 1987, the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (ITV) it has evolved hand in hand with the vehicles themselves. There are more and more control points necessary to guarantee the safety and good maintenance of road traffic. Similarly, the sophistication of testing also increases over time.

And it is that passing the ITV can be a complicated procedure if our vehicle has not been properly maintained, since certain control points are considered essential to successfully pass the test and that our car is authorized to circulate.

In order to help you pass the test without problems, we bring you the nine defects most common ones that prevent millions of drivers from passing the ITV first time every year. As you will see, many of them require very little time and money to fix.

1. Lighting and signaling

In a country where it is estimated that approximately half of the vehicles circulate with expired ITV, many inspection failures are due to defects in the lighting and signaling system.

We are talking about a burnt out bulb, a broken pilot or a poor calibration of the short-range headlights, all of them detected defects in approximately one 25% of vehicles who go to ITV stations.

The DGT considers essential “See and be seen”, so this is one of the points that inspectors place the greatest emphasis on. And, in general, solving it is a matter of a few euros.

2. Axles and tires

We always say it, but not because it is repeated it ceases to be important: the tires are the only thing that keeps us in contact with the road when we drive.

Despite that, these days most drivers forget about them until it is time to pass the ITV. Elements such as the control of the tire pressure or tread depth of the tread are very simple actions that we must carry out periodically for two main reasons: safety and savings.

And it is that almost 18% of the vehicles that go to pass the ITV have tires or axles in bad condition, generally as a result of a uneven wear of the drawing, deformations due to blows or lack of pressure, curbs, etc.

It is also common for the axles to be misaligned, causing vibrations, uneven wear or even poor braking and grip.

3. Excess emissions

Especially the diesel engines of vehicles that are used mainly by urban environments, are the most likely to not pass the ITV for exceeding the limit of polluting emissions.

This is because the engines do not reach the proper temperature and the fuel does not burn properly, generating and accumulating carbon in the exhaust which then makes emissions excessive.

In addition, with the passage of time the regulations become stricter, which undoubtedly makes it difficult for older vehicles to pass the test.

Some of the things we can do to improve combustion are replace filters when advised by the maintenance book and drive for a long period on the road with the engine high revs.

4. Brakes and pads

Approximately 12% of the vehicles that attend the ITV fail the brake test as a result of worn pads (sometimes even damaging the disc), an unbalanced drum or deterioration of the brake fluid lines.

What is more common is that the wheel on one side brakes better than its opposite to the point of unbalancing the car, making it turn to one side when pressing the pedal.

5. Engine and transmission

These two elements can fail due to multiple causes, because it is not in vain that we talk about the systems that must withstand the most effort. Maintenance is vital in the case of the engine and transmission, something that we achieve by scrupulously respecting the replacement times for fluids and parts disposable.

But it is also common for us to fail in the ITV as a result of less known elements such as the engine and transmission mounts, as well as the silent blocks, which are responsible for minimizing vibrations and movement in their connection to the chassis.

6. Registration

This is one of the most curious and simple causes to avoid, since changing the registration will cost us barely 15 or 20 euros. This item takes many bumps and rubs, in addition to suffering notably from inclement weather throughout the year.

That is why it is relatively common that it ends up deteriorated or broken, or that the numbers and letters are not read well, so we are forced to replace it.

7. Address

Not lacking in this top 9 on ITV failures is the address, in charge of transferring the driver’s orders to the wheels through the steering wheel. This important element can suffer looseness, misalignment or generate vibrations, which can cause us to deny the inspection. The cost of the repair will depend a lot on the origin of the problem, although the usual thing is that it is enough to perform an alignment.

8. Belts

This is possibly the most important passive safety element of a vehicle and, therefore, must be in perfect condition. Defects like that restraint system (pretensioners) not acting or an anchor that does not hold the buckle are relatively common and potentially fatal in the event of an accident.

This includes the rear seats, where all the restraint and anchorage systems must work perfectly in order to successfully pass the ITV.

9. Suspensions

Like tires, suspensions are vital in providing proper handling and grip to the vehicle. However, it is usually a forgotten item when it comes to maintenance, as many users consider that neither the shock absorbers nor the springs should be changed.

The truth is that, with the passage of kilometers, the suspension becomes less and less effective and can become a problem, since losing firmness will end up allowing the tire to jump on potholes or curves, losing contact with the asphalt and, therefore, control over the car by the driver.

It’s not a cheap replacement for shock absorbers, but that doesn’t mean it should be neglected.

Witnesses on the dashboard

In addition to the nine previous causes, there is another one that is increasingly common, especially in modern vehicles that have multiple electronic systems.

We talk about the failure witnesses present on the dashboard or those that arise as a result of the electronic diagnosis that is already carried out at the ITV stations. Sometimes the problem comes from the dreaded engine failure warning light, which can be due to many causes.

Warning lights such as the ABS, the airbag or many others can also light up. In addition, it will not be worth finding a way to turn it off or hide it, since the diagnosis system it will detect it anyway.

When to pass the ITV and associated fines

Each type of vehicle has a period during which it is exempt from passing the ITV once it is registered. Said time periods are as follows:

Mopeds: 3 years

Motorcycles, quads and quads: 4 years

Cars: 4 years: exempt

Light vehicles (trucks and trailers up to 3,500 kg or derived from passenger cars): 2 years

Caravans weighing more than 750 kg: 6 years

Agricultural vehicles: 8 years

Motorhomes: 4 years

Special vehicles (Works and services that circulate at less than 25 km / h): 4 years

Obviously, driving without the ITV in force carries a fine that, depending on the circumstances, will be of greater or lesser severity.