In the two disputed editions of the 9 Hours of Kyalami within the Intercontinental GT Challenge, several of the GT3s present on the grid have competed in the ‘national’ category, with crews made up entirely of local pilots. However, it will not be until the 2021 edition that takes place between December 2 and 4 when the 9 Hours of Kyalami can boast of a crew made up of three black pilots. These three pilots will be at the controls Lamborghini Huracán GT3 with Into Africa Mining Team # 1 race number.

The three pilots in charge of signing this milestone are Xolile Letlaka, Tschops Sipuka and Philip Kekana. The first is about a 48-year-old businessman with a certain background in competition and who can boast of having won one of the events of the SA GT Racing Series, a local endurance series that is contested with GT vehicles. Tschops Sipuka is one of the drivers with the longest and most versatile career in South African motorsport., while Philip Kekana will make his debut in GT3 racing after having competed in rallies and making a long break in his sporting career.

The businessman Xolile Letlaka is the promoter of this project which aims to highlight the motorsport of Black Africa and inspire the children of the region to become more interested in motorsports, especially from a technical perspective, with the perspective of being the engineers of the future: «It will probably be one of the most proud days of my entire life.. Shaping this project for the 9 Hours of Kyalami and having a team with two drivers who grew up in rural villages in the Eastern Cape and one from Soweto explain my way of understanding life».