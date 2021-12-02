The Intercontinental GT Challenge has experienced a complex season with a calendar that has been reduced to a minimum due to COVID-19 restrictions. Without the 12 Hours of Bathurst and without the 10 Hours of Suzuka, the championship has been built on three events such as the 24 Hours of Spa, the 8 Hours of Indianapolis and the 9 Hours of Kyalami. Nevertheless, the appearance of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has also forced the postponement of the dispute of the South African appointment, in a situation that alters the normal outcome of the contest. In fact, SRO Motorsport has been forced to postpone the Kyalami 9 Hours until the weekend of February 3-5, 2022, so the 2021 season will end outside of its calendar year.

International travel restrictions imposed in South Africa following the discovery of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 has left SRO Motorsports with no room for maneuver. In this situation, the promoter led by Stéphane Ratel has been forced to postpone the 9 Hours of Kyalami until the beginning of February, so the 2021 season and the 2022 campaign will almost touch, since by the end of that same month the 12 Hours of Bathurst is scheduled to start the new championship. With everything, it seems like the only solution to avoid the clash with other big events and that there is enough time to move the cars, equipment and all personnel to Australia for the start of IGTC 2022.

Stéphane Ratel, SRO Director said: “I would like to thank the teams and manufacturers who have committed to the 9am Kyalami for their cooperation and willingness to find a solution in such a short time. Many have other commitments in the early stages of 2022, but will go the extra mile to ensure that the 9 Hours of Kyalami can go ahead if conditions permit. We will closely monitor the global response to the Omicron variant, but I am optimistic to be able to close the IGTC with its champions in South Africa. The 9 Hours of Kyalami is a fantastic event and it will be just as special early next year. by the determination of teams, manufacturers and partners. The fighting spirit of all of them is very much alive.