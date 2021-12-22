The SN30 Pro Controller for Xbox Cloud Gamung by 8BitDo it’s a great device that really delivers great performance when playing indie titles that take advantage of the fantastic D-Pad that it has. On Amazon it’s at a great price of 40 euros and according to the characteristics that I will say below, you decide if it is a bargain or not.

8bitDo is a recognized brand in terms of Xbox products, in this case it is a very elegant controller in a matte black color that is focused on streaming games. Its design is very similar to the command of the remembered Super Nintendo From 30 years ago, you can see from afar that it is inspired by it but not only that, it also enhances the experience by adding dual sticks, dual triggers and bluetooth.

The D-Pad It is great in terms of pressure, since it has the right amount to not feel soft, it is a correct click like the one on the Xbox One controller, for example, in addition to the fact that the control has a pleasant texture to the touch. The triggers in the upper part of the control if it is true that they feel somewhat uncomfortable, and it is not because of the texture, but that they are not the correct size for the user to feel completely comfortable.

When connecting the pYou can configure it in how each button, joystick and trigger behaves, the application allows you to create and save different profiles and even configure button macros. Something that seems innovative to me is that you have the possibility to adjust the range of the joysticks and triggers so that you can react better in games where the response time is short, like in a combat game, for example.

Last updated on 2020-12-12. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The only bad thing about this remote is that It is only compatible with Android devices such as smartphones or tablets, so you cannot use it with an iPhone for example, it is the only fault that can be put to him. The support for you to put the mobile is of high quality and as I said, it supports any Android device regardless of the range.

Regarding autonomy its rechargeable battery gives you up to 18 hours of continuous use, so if you have a mobile with a good battery you can do long gaming sessions while on a long train trip. Well, taking all this into account, I think it is worth paying the 40 euros that costs the remote, today there are a lot of people in the world who use Android.

