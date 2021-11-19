There are only a few hours left to enjoy all the Black Friday 2021 offers but, as usual, some online stores have wanted to get ahead of this date with really incredible offers.

And, precisely, the one that we bring you today is one of them, and that is that we will be able to get through Amazon the POCO X3 Pro in its 8 + 256GB version with an incredible price that, in fact, is its historical low. We will be able to buy this device for only 199 euros although, yes, we will have to be quick as everything indicates that the stock will not last long.

Buy the POCO X3 Pro at the best price

The POCO X3 Pro is one of the most complete devices that we are going to be able to enjoy with such a content price. It has inside a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, a brutal memory capacity with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and even a huge battery with 5,160 mAh capacity with support for fast charging of up to 33 W of power.





In addition, it has a a 6.67-inch IPS panel with a refresh rate that reaches 120 Hz, and a quad camera with 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 megapixel sensors that give us more than worthy results considering the price of the equipment.

Usually, the RRP of the POCO X3 Pro in its version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is 299 euros But, thanks to this magnificent offer that you can enjoy from Amazon with completely free shipping and the security of a great company, it is 199 euros, a brutal discount considering what this little beast is capable of offering us.

POCO X3 Pro, Smartphone 8 + 256 GB, 6.67 "120 Hz FHD + DotDisplay, Snapdragon 860, 48 MP quad camera, 5160 mAh, Phantom Black (ES / PT version)

