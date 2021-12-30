Let’s face it, we all want our New Year’s Eve menu to look as good as possible without having to spend three days cookingTo show off complicated dishes we will have the rest of the year, so today we are going to review the 67 recipes to prepare the easiest Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve dinner ever dreamed of.

Surely among our proposals you will find the appetizers and the main dish that you will like for the most special dinner and the last meal of the year, you will only have to organize to buy the ingredients with the necessary advance to have them prepared and not suffer any setback last minute, will you accompany me?

Canapes and appetizers

Nothing to start a menu as special as a small bite that whets our appetite and introduce us to the delicacies that you will have prepared to taste below. Choose two or three so as not to overload the total of the dinner and try to present them in the best possible way, tonight the view will be one of our great allies.

We started with a Canapé of salmon, cream cheese and honey, a contrast of flavors that surely will not leave you indifferent. We continue with the honey and we propose you some sobrasada tartlets with honey and pine nuts, so that you can choose which one you like the most. If you like to combine sweet and salty, you will be enthusiastic about the peaches stuffed with tuna or the Brie Bites with tomato jam, the recipe of which is provided below:

Brie bites with tomato jam

Preheat the oven to 200ºC and prepare a tray. Roll out the puff pastry to a thickness of about 3-4 mm and a homogeneous and smooth texture. With the help of a pasta cutter or a glass, cut round portions, always in even numbers. Place the doughs on the tray and lightly brush with beaten egg. Place in the middle a piece of brie cheese without rind and a teaspoon of tomato jam. Add a touch of black pepper. Cover each half with the remaining batters, gently pressing down the edges with a fork. Brush with beaten egg and lightly pinch the top. Bake until the puff pastry is golden brown.

Other holiday snacks

Also don’t miss the following canapés and appetizers proposals, notice that it will be difficult for you to choose between them:

Starters

We continue advancing in the preparation of our menu and we get to the entrees. If you like mussels, surely you will have a hard time deciding between some mussels with cava cream or some breaded mussels, although you could also like these clams in spicy sauce or some baked razor clams. Or, of course, an exquisite San Sebastian style crab, which is easier to make than it seems.

If what you are looking for is something original and surprisingYou will love these potato, Parmesan cheese and mustard churros, as well as these fried Camembert triangles, which are attractive and easy to prepare, one of those recipes that everyone, both young and old, likes. For a party presentation, nothing like a small glass, that is why you have the guaranteed success with these Glasses of Manchego cheese cream with tapenade and cherry tomatoes

Here I leave you three more starter proposals so you have more options to choose from:

Creams and soups

Is there anything more comforting than cream or soup when it’s so cold? I think not, but also they are a perfect option for New Year’s Eve dinnerWell, you can serve them in a consommé cup to achieve a very elegant effect, or in a beautiful, carved or colored glass if you have them, so the presentation will be the most special.

As not just any ingredient, I propose three tasty recipes, to start with a carabineros cream, a prawn bisque and a seafood soup. You will be surprised by the delicate flavor of this Curried Cauliflower Cream, sure that your diners have a hard time guessing what the main ingredient is, and, of course, let’s not forget the Christmas consommé.

I leave you other proposals for creams and soups so you have more variety to choose from:

Fish

A fish is a very suitable ingredient for New Year’s Eve, especially if you choose a mild variety and you cook it in a different way than usual. In this case, I advise you to organize yourself in advance and buy it as soon as possible, to avoid a last-minute price increase, something that usually happens year after year.

For starters, take a look at this Wellington Fish Muslin, the preparation is easy but entertaining but the result is definitely worth it. We continue with a hake, prawns and mandarin ceviche and a hake volovan with cider whose elegant presentation It will elevate you to the podium of the best chefs. If you like intense flavors, this coconut fried fish will make you fall in love.

Next six more recipes with fish, in case you did not have enough to decide:

meats

What would the New Year’s Eve menu be without a meat dish? Without a doubt, it cannot be missed, but you have to look for new ideas so as not to repeat the recipes that we normally prepare, that is why we have compiled the easiest and most delicious dishes that we have at Directo al Paladar. If you like the gastronomy of other countries, why not take the opportunity to cook a Mexican recipe? With this chili con carne you will hit the target.

The best is choose recipes that can be prepared in advancelike this ham and cheese stuffed meat roll, this beef, mushroom and walnut terrine, this sirloin Wellington in individual puff pastry or these cannelloni.

If what you like it is chicken meatTry these two ways to cook it: chicken in reduction of balsamic and vegetables and roast chicken Robuchon style, you will have a hard time choosing just one. We also have three roasts for you, a meat in sauce with assorted mushrooms, a round of roast beef and a simple old-fashioned loin.

Desserts

Desserts are the finishing touch to any meal, and New Years Eve was not going to be the exceptionThere is no better taste in the mouth to finish than sweet and we are going to show you with the following proposals. To start, some Christmas glasses of red berries, mascarpone and speculoos, or a delicious Christmas log with chocolate and mascarpone.

With traditional ingredients of these datesHere you have a semifreddo of Alicante nougat, some glories of yema, some quick alhajús or alfajores or some nevaditos. We also have two proposals with cava for the elderly, a cava, orange and lemon sorbet and a cava jelly.

Also, do not miss these four desserts plus:

Nougat

And to finish, a selection of the best nougat that we have prepared in Direct to the Palate, to accompany the champagne toast when we celebrate the arrival of the new year:

