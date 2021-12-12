Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (l) of Finland jumps to the basket under the gaze of Kings players De’Aaron Fox (cd), Alex Len (cd) of Ukraine and Harrison Barnes (r), during a game match between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Sacramento Kings today at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio (USA). EFE / David Maxwell



Sports writing, Dec 12 (EFE) .- The Golden State Warriors were defeated in Philadelphia by the 76ers thanks to the defense they made on Stephen Curry at the same time that the Jazz and Clippers accumulated important victories that cement their position in the positions of playoff.

The victory of the Philadelphia 76ers over the Warriors by 102-93 made Curry’s team accumulate its fifth loss of the season and lose the leadership of the Western Conference in favor of the Phoenix Suns, who on Friday beat the Boston Celtics by 111-90.

Against the 76ers, the great star of the Californians, Stephen Curry, could only score 18 points. While Joel Embid in the 76ers scored 26 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

Matisse Thybulle’s defense prevented Curry from breaking Ray Allen’s 3-point record. Curry only scored 3 of the 14 3-pointers he tried during the game, which now leaves him 6 3-pointers for Allen, who made 2,973 shots from beyond the 3-point line during his career.

Big winners on Saturday were the Utah Jazz, the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets.

The Jazz beat the Wizards in Washington 98-123. It is the seventh consecutive victory for the Utah team and places them in third position in the Western Conference, behind the Warrios and Suns, with 19 wins and 7 losses.

For their part, the Clippers beat the Orlando Magic 106-104 in a tight game thanks to the 2 points scored by Reggie Jackson in the last 2 seconds. Clippers Spaniard Serge Ibaka did not play despite recovering from his injury.

The victory against the Magic allows the Clippers to place fifth in the Western Conference, with a victory less than the fourth classified, the Memphis Grizzlies, who also won this Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs by 112-127 thanks to the performance of Nikola Jokic who achieved a new double-double with 35 points, 17 rebounds and 8 assists in addition to 3 blocks.

The Argentine base of the Nuggets, Facundo Campazzo, played 29 minutes and scored 8 points, 8 assists and 2 rebounds.

With Saturday’s victory, the Nuggets overtake Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks and rank seventh in the Western Conference, one victory behind the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Grizzlies, in which Spaniard Santi Aldama plays, beat the Rockets, penultimate in the Western Conference, 113-106. Aldama played 3.33 minutes in which he got 2 points and 1 rebound.

In the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls, with 7 players out, including their leading scorer, DeMar DeRozan, were defeated by the Miami Heat 118-92.

Finally, Ricky Rubio’s Cleveland Cavaliers continued their upward march with a 117-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Rubio became one of the decisive players of the game by scoring two triples in a row in the final minutes that cut off the Kings ‘recovery and settled the Cavaliers’ victory.

The victory lifts the Cavs to fifth place in the Eastern Conference to the detriment of the Wizards.

EAST CONFERENCE: 1.- Brooklyn Nets (18-8). 2.- Milwaukee Bucks (17-10). 3.- Chicago Bulls (17-10). 4.- Miami Heat (16-11). 5.- Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12). 6.- Philadelphia 76ers (15-12). 7.- Washington Wizards (15-12). 8.- Charlotte Hornets (15-13). 9.- Atlanta Hawks (13-13). 10.- Boston Celtics (13-14). 11.- Toronto Raptors (12-14). 12.- New York Knicks (12-14). 13.- Indiana Pacers (12-16). 14.- Orlando Magic (5-22). 15.- Detroit Pistons (4-21).

WEST CONFERENCE: 1.- Phoenix Suns (21-4). 2.- Golden State Warriors (21-5). 3.- Utah Jazz (19-7). 4.- Memphis Grizzlies (16-11). 5.- LA Clippers (15-12). 6.- Los Angeles Lakers (14-13). 7.- Denver Nuggets (13-13). 8.- Dallas Mavericks (12-13). 9.- Portland Trail Blazers (11-15). 10.- Minnesota Timberwolves (11-15). 11.- Sacramento Kings (11-16). 12.- San Antonio Spurs (9-16). 13.- Oklahoma City Thunder (8-17). 14.- Houston Rockets (8-18). 15.- New Orleans Pelicans (8-20).