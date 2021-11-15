Every year thousands of apps are banned from the Google Play Store. In many cases, they disappear for no apparent reason. What are the causes?
Today create an app it is extremely simple, thanks to the many development kits.
On the other hand, the fact of being able distribute free apps in a market of more than 2 billion users, it is too sweet a candy for scammers, thieves, and other criminals.
Why do apps disappear from the Google Play store? There are several reasons, and not all of them are necessarily bad. It’s good to know them, to understand a little better how the Android market works.
The Web MUO reveals some of them to us, and we have added others of our own harvest.
That an app disappears from the Google Play Store It is not always a cause for alarm, but it is usually synonymous with a problem.
Removed by developer
Although malicious apps that are banned are always hyped in the news, the reality is that the vast majority of Android apps that are removed from the Google Play store, it’s up to the developer.
Maybe you have found an important bug, or the app is out of date.
Or you need an update to a new Android feature, but it has a low number of downloads, and it’s not worth the effort.
Incompatible apps
If your mobile is old or uses an old version of Android, it is possible that not compatible with the latest apps.
In that case, it won’t appear on Google Play, or it will tell you that you can’t install it.
Use excessive permissions
You surely remember the times when they existed dozens of flashlight apps, when this feature was not built into Android.
The only thing these apps did was turn on the Flash light of the mobile camera, but many asked permission to access the stored photos, the contact list, the storage unit …
Why does a flashlight need access to all that data? Because they were used to spy and extract personal and valuable information to sell. It was the reason that Google decided to introduce the flashlight in Android.
That happens today with countless apps that ask for more permissions of those who need their functions.
When Google detects it, it expels them from the store.
Copyright violations
When a game is successful, they immediately emerge hundreds of clones that are a shameless copy, changing a couple of things.
In other cases use famous movie characters without having the rights, or plagiarize well-known games such as Mario, Sonic, etc.
Strangely, many pass the Google cut and manage to sneak into Google Play, but if the holder of the rights denounces, Google removes the app.
Local laws
Each country has their own laws, which apply to apps. In some, pornographic apps are prohibited, in others gambling apps, in others certain topics are considered offensive, etc.
That is why there may be apps that are in the Google Play store of one country, but if you travel to another, that app disappears.
Local apps
exist service apps that are only available in certain countries, so if you change to the Store in another country, they may disappear.
For example, the Paramount + app is not available in Spain, because this streaming platform does not exist here.
Blocked by Google Play Protect
When you download an app from Google Play, the store’s Protect service may block it.
This happens if it detects that it is a malicious app, discovers that it does something other than what it promises, does not do what it promises, accesses your data without asking for permission, etc.
As you can see, the reasons for the disappearance of apps on Google Play are abundant, there is no single cause.