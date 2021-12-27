In November, scientists from the University of Twente creating an anode with a material called nickel niobate. It has an open and regular crystalline structure with repetition of the same channels that facilitate the transport of ions. Worked on a complete battery cell and scientists found it offered ultra-fast recharge rates , up to 10 times faster than current ion batteries. The researchers note that the nickel niobate It has a higher bulk density than graphite, which could also lead to lighter and more compact commercial batteries.

One of the ways scientists are working to improve the charging rate of batteries is by using porous structures for the anode, one of its two electrons. This offers a greater contact area with the liquid electrolyte that carries the lithium ions and allows them to diffuse more easily through the material. Consequently, the batteries charge much faster.

Some advances come from experiment with alternative materials while others come from the approach of completely redesigning a device and its way of working from scratch. These are some of the most creative and interesting examples.

Reviving lithium

The scientists of the Stanford University have discovered a way to neutralize harmful groups of “dead lithium” and revive them to increase the performance of a battery. The team of scientists discovered that “adding a high current voltage during recharging stimulated the action of this inactive lithium, causing it to slip ‘like a worm’ and reconnect with the electrode, increasing the life of the electrode. the battery by 30% ”.

A breakthrough that could bring improvements in the design of fast-charging batteries or rechargeable batteries. This problem is real in lithium metal batteries next generation, whose potential is to contain up to 10 times more energy. Therefore, this advance could bring with it new very promising solutions.

New sandwich style battery

Lithium metal has a much higher capacity and energy density than graphite and copper. This is why scientists see so much potential in lithium metal batteries.

The Materials Scientist Harvard Xin Li introduced in May a new sandwich-style drum kit that might be capable of overcome some of the stability issues that are affecting lithium metal designs thus far. After the tests, the scientific team was able to verify that the battery retained the 82% of its capacity after 10,000 charge cycles. Most promising, it demonstrated a type of current density that could one day allow electric vehicles to charge in 20 minutes.

Nature as a source of inspiration

In October, a team of scientists from the United States looked at another interesting solution to the stability problems associated with lithium metal batteries. This time, they turned to nature for inspiration. This breakthrough, once again, started from the notion of using a solid electrolyte rather than a liquid one to carry charge. In this case the scientists used cellulose nanofibrils derived from wood.

“These microscopic polymer tubes combined with copper to form a solid ion conductor, with tiny openings between the polymer chains that acted as ‘ion superhighways,’ allowing the lithium ions to travel with record efficiency.” Which means that the material a conductivity between 10 and 100 times higher than other polymer ion conductors.

New take on an old design

The alkali metal chlorine batteries They have been around since the 1970s and offer high energy density. Highly reactive chlorine only lasts one use. In August, scientists at Stanford University came up with a way to stabilize this reaction and allow these types of batteries to recharge.

The solution consisted of an electrode material “made of porous carbon that absorbed erratic chlorine molecules and safely converted them to sodium chloride, their original form before discharge.” A cycle that could be repeated up to 200 times in an experimental battery that offered around six times the density of current lithium-ion technology.

Very thin strips of lithium

Scientists at the US Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) “focused on what is known as the solid electrolyte interface (SEI), which is a thin film on top of the anode that plays an important control role by controlling which molecules enter from the electrolyte during the cycle ”.

They found a novel solution in the form of very thin strips of lithium with a width of around 20 microns, much thinner than human hair. The team’s bag cell battery prototype featured this anode that retained 76% of its capacity for 600 cycles.

Use of solid electrolyte

This trailer features a battery with a “semi-solid” electrode made of sodium and potassium alloys that researchers compare to the material dentists use to fill cavities, due to its firmness and ability to flow and mold.

“When this material comes into contact with solid electrolyte, it has just the right amount of elasticity to avoid the kind of cracks that would form in a stiffer and more brittle electrode material.” This material allowed higher current densities, about 20 times more, paving the way for much higher loading speeds.