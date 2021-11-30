The final screening for the title of the Car of the Year 2022 in Europe has already been carried out. A selection process that the jury has gone through the sieve leaving only seven applicants for one of the most prestigious awards, and which will be announced at the end of February.

The 39 applicants to achieve the title of Car of the Year 2022 in Europe they have been only seven. The final big screen has just been produced, from which it will emerge the winner of the prestigious award in Europe, and who will take over from the Toyota Yaris, current winner. An important sales pitch.

The COTY organizers are already awaiting the final decision of the jury, a sealed envelope in which the name of the winner will be found, with great possibilities that it is an electrician. The original list had no less than 65 new models, of which a first screening was carried out a week ago, leaving only 39. The last selection process, which took place just a few hours ago, has left only seven models that are currently sold on the market.

The Skoda Enyaq iV is one of the best-selling electric crossovers in Europe since its launch

Electrics dominate the 2021 Car of the Year award

And, beware because, for the first time, the previous list included no less than 17 electric models. In fact, among those last seven applicants, six are battery powered exclusively and one is still burning, listed below:

CUPRA Born

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai IONIQ 5

KIA EV6

Peugeot 308

Renault Megane E-Tech

Skoda Enyaq iV

What It will not be possible for Toyota to revalidate the European title, as its possible candidates, the Highlander and the new Yaris Cross, have been left out of the list. Two Volkswagen group electrics, two Koreans, the American crossover from the firm of the blue oval, the equivalent of the Gauls, and the new compact from the Leon brand. Electric models that, since their launch on the market, have been going much stronger than expected, and that they can stand out more if they win the COTY 2022 award, which will be unveiled on next February 28, 2022.