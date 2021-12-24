The 7 best SUVs (non-electric) to hit the market in 2022

The star category of the automobile is that of the SUV. A bubble that is far from being punctured and that in 2022 will see the arrival of important models with which to further strengthen its dominance in all strata of the automotive sector.

Since the Nissan Qashqai popularized the SUV or Crossover As a multipurpose family model, this type of vehicle has grown dramatically in the market to the point of engulfing previously profitable segments such as minivans and saloons.

Today, the SUV is the car of fashion and brands, who are fully aware of this, are focusing their efforts on keeping a piece of the sales pie. The best proof of this is that premium brands with a marked sporty cut such as Porsche or Lamborghini have ended up falling into the temptation of the Sport Utility Vehicles. And the same goes for the most legendary of all, Ferrari, which along with six other firms, will star in the launch of new models in 2022. These are.

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Recreation of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale.

In 2016, Alfa Romeo launched its first SUV, the Stelvio, which is selling reasonably well in the market. segment D. Now, the Milanese brand prepares the arrival of its new flagship, the Tonale, which will compete in the most popular -and competitive- segment C with winners such as the Volkswagen Tiguan, the BMW X1, the Mercedes GLA or the Audi Q3. among others.

From the Tonale we know that, in addition to launching February 2022It will use the Jeep Compass platform and will have four trim levels. None of them will include manual gearbox, but a dual-clutch automatic associated with a 130 hp 1.6 diesel engine or a 1.3 turbo gasoline engine with two possible powers: 130 and 160 hp, the latter with Mild Hybrid technology. In addition, the top-of-the-range model will be a plug-in hybrid and will include all-wheel drive mechanics and 240 hp.

Ferrari Purosangue

The Ferrari Purosangue has been seen little so far.

The first SUV of the Italian brand will also serve to launch a new platform, with which it will compete face to face with the best of the Premium SUV on the market: the Bentley Bentayga, the Lamborghini Urus or the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

As much as it is an SUV, which it is even if Ferrari does not want to call it that, it is evident that the philosophy of the Purosangue will be the sportiest possible, so its behavior will possibly resemble that of a Great tourism and not that of a vehicle with good skills offroad.

In addition, the Purosangue will have hybrid technology thanks to a turbocharged V6 engine for the front axle and an electric motor associated with the rear axle, which will make it a four-wheel drive SUV without the need for a transmission shaft and differentials for this purpose.

KIA Sportage

Óscar Magro already knows the new KIA Sportage 2022.

One of the greats in the market is completely renewed and the fifth generation It will arrive in January 2022. We are talking about a considerable evolution at all levels, including aesthetics, for an SUV that has to compete with the SEAT Ateca, the Nissan Qashqai or the Peugeot 3008 in the always competitive C segment.

As expected, the mechanical options available for the new KIA Sportage are very varied, with a gasoline engine with light hybridization 1.6 T-GDI MHEV that is offered with both 150 and 180 hp and also a 115 hp 1.6 CRDi diesel block. In addition, it is possible to access the same diesel engine, but associated with a light hybridization system (1.6 CRDi MHEV) that reaches 136 hp.

In addition, for the first time the Sportage will feature hybrid variants. The Korean brand seeks the Sportage HEV, an interesting 230 hp non-plug-in hybrid with a 5.5 Ah 1.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. At the top of the range and with the ZERO environmental label, the Sportage PHEV It is a plug-in hybrid with 265 hp and a 38.3 Ah 13.8 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Maserati Grecale

The Maserati Grecale, during its development process in Sweden.

This new SUV from the brand of the trident should have already debuted, but its launch was finally delayed until spring 2022. What we do already know are many of the technical details of what will be one of the rivals of the successful Porsche Macan or the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, with whom he shares a platform.

The Grecale aims to be one of the stars of the year and for that it will have numerous versions, all of them equipped with all-wheel drive and air suspension, which will also be smart in the top-of-the-range models.

In addition, the buyer will be able to choose between two gasoline mechanics associated with an eight-speed automatic transmission: the first will be the 2-liter Mild Hybrid already used by the Ghibli and which will offer 300 hp of power. The second will have a power of 500 hp thanks to the V6 already released in the MC20, although in the case of the SUV with a wet sump.

Mazda cx-60

Virtual recreation of the next Mazda CX-60.

The Japanese brand, which aspires to establish itself in the premium segment, will debut the plug-in hybrid range with the CX-60 in the European and Japanese markets, a model destined to compete with the Audi Q5, the Mercedes GLC or the BMW X3 within the D segment.

This model comes after a completely new development and will feature a range of gasoline and diesel engines with technology “Skyactiv-X”as well as a plug-in hybrid and a rechargeable hybrid with a rotary engine as a generator.

Renault austral

The Renault Austral, virtually recreated before its launch.

The Kadjar has a substitute: the Renault Austral, to compete against the Volkswagen Tiguan, the Ford Kuga or the Nissan Qashqai. It’s about a 4.5 meter long SUV which will contribute to renewing the design language of the rhombus brand and which will feature 140 and 160 hp gasoline engines, as well as a 200 hp plug-in hybrid version.

Some of its elements are based on the Mégane E-Tech Electric, especially in relation to technological equipment, and will be around a starting price of 27,000 euros.

Skoda Karoq

The Skoda Karoq will receive a deep makeover shortly.

The first generation of the successful Czech SUV receives a thorough renovation that will be available in 2022, updating its design and technology to compete with guarantees in the segment C.

Among other novelties, we will find the headlights Full LED Matrix, an infotainment screen between 6.5 and 9.2 inches depending on the version and a list of extended driving assistance systems. Park Assist, Trailer Assist and Area View technologies increase comfort while the Travel Assist package includes up to eight assistance systems. A total of nine airbags are part of the improved Crew Protect Assist function. In the European market, the standard equipment includes the Front Assist system with pedestrian protection and emergency braking in the city.

Regarding the mechanical section, the renewed Karoq will land on the market together with an offer made up of five engines (with three gasoline and four diesel versions). The power range ranges from 110 hp for the access option to 190 hp for the more powerful alternative. Depending on the chosen engine, we will find a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission.