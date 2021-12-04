We show you some bells christmas effective that brands have launched to welcome December.

Marketing and advertising are essential areas in any company looking to increase its income and December is the ideal opportunity to achieve this with creative solutions. According to the graph of Statista where it shows the most important end of the year celebrations in terms of monetary value, 20.8 percent of those surveyed spend on Christmas toys, 7.3 percent on Christmas gifts, 28.2 percent on Christmas dinner, etc., so these dates represent a high probability for companies from different markets to increase their monetary income this season; However, this would not be possible without the realization of effective Christmas campaigns.

December is just beginning, but that has not stopped some companies from launching their first Christmas campaigns, today we will show you some of the best we saw this week.

Campaign: Winter Summerland

Brand: Bacardi

Agency: BBDO New York

Although for some alcoholic beverages during the Christmas season is essential, Bacardi seeks to position its star product above other drinks with its campaign, where it fuses the cold and value of the season to bring the flavor of its Caribbean rum to the snowy landscapes of Polo North, while a bartender / DJ blasts his way through glaciers pedaling a cocktail cart and transforming the icy landscapes into warm, Caribbean-worthy parties.

Campaign: Look how ugly, look how good they are

Brand: Pescanova

Agency: Lola-Mullenlowe

This advertising campaign seeks to offer its popular “Rodolfos” prawns with a fresh and humorous touch, where it makes a kind of satirical jingle about the aesthetics of its products under the slogan “Look they are ugly, look they are good”, where we also see the critic Risto Mejide who even mentions “The other brands that if they are together, that if they share, and you with this?”, being a generous proposal that has generated good interactions.

Brand: Posten

When Harry met Santa campaign

Agency: Pol and B-Reel Films

This campaign where brands tend to show a family union, chooses to create a disruptive thinking that seeks to excite through vindication, where it shows us a reference to the movie “When Harry met Sally”, a love story where Santa Claus he fell in love with one of his deliveries, reminding us that in 2020 it will be 50 years since “it became legal to love whoever you want in Norway”.

Campaign: Much to share

Brand: Dunkin

This campaign shows the arrival of Christmas with “Much to share”, which seeks to recover the lost time that was had after some atypical Christmases, where for the first time families can unite without the need to enter into conflict over small problems, by side of some donuts.

Campaign: Life is how you celebrate it

Brand: Freixenet

Agency: Lovebite

This campaign shows a family enjoying a classic family meal from their region on a summer day, where everyone is shown with a positive attitude, later it takes us back to another more youthful, nocturnal and festive celebration, but always in the company of some wine from the brand, showing the daily joy of living and sharing moments of celebration with friends and families.

Campaign: Come home for Christmas

Brand: El Almendro

Agency: & Rosàs

This campaign tells a close and special story by Lolita and her children Elena and Guillermo Furiase, where it seeks to recreate intimate moments of celebration together with other members of the family where, with a lively jingle, it demonstrates the intimacy of home and those moments celebratory specials that bring families together.

Campaign: How beautiful it is to distribute!

Brand: ONCE

Agency: Ms. Rushmore

Taking into account that Christmas is the time to visit family, friends, reunions and travel, this campaign seeks to ask ourselves “This year, how do we share ourselves at Christmas?” With parents, in-laws, friends? After this, they mention that there is no problem and the protagonist mentions that there are some coupons to go to everyone’s festivities (access it in this Youtube link).

These were some bells christmas who have been in charge of welcoming December, we will very likely see new and more brands that continue to launch creative campaigns to capture the mind of the consumer.